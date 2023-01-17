Read full article on original website
Related
Coi Leray to Feature on K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together’s New Song ‘Happy Fools’
Coi Leray is expanding her audience reach with a new collaboration with the K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (or TXT). The young rapper is featured on TXT's new song "Happy Fools." On Thursday (Jan. 19), TXT's label BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist for the group's upcoming EP, The Name Chapter:...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Gen Like Z (Disney’s Aladdin Parody) – Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week
Watch out, Gen Z! There's another generation coming up behind you, but not before Young Jeffrey can dedicate a song to you! Instead of Aladdin's "Friend Like Me" it's Young Jeffrey's "Gen Like Z" Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00...
The Game Actually Compliments 50 Cent on 18th Anniversary of The Documentary Album
Look outside. Pigs might be flying. The Game actually gave 50 Cent a slight compliment in a social media tribute to Game's debut album. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The Game celebrated the 18th anniversary of his The Documentary album, which was released in 2005 on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope. He honored the album with a post on Instagram paying homage to the breakout LP.
Cordae, Anderson .Paak Releasing J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’
It looks like Cordae has some heat on deck in the form of a new single with Anderson .Paak, produced by J. Cole. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the cover art for the new track surfaced. Titled "Two Tens," the name appears to be a reference to two dimes pieces, as the cover art (below) features two attractive women laying on a rug in the grass. The song from the duo of XXL Freshmen features Cole behind the boards, delivering a rare production credit. This could be a sign that a new album from Cordae is on the way.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
J. Cole Makes Song From Random YouTube Producer’s ‘J. Cole Type Beat’ – Listen
J. Cole just released his first song since 2021 using a beat he found on YouTube. On Wednesday night (Jan. 18), a new J. Cole track dropped on the YouTube channel for a producer named bvtman. The new song is a slow burn, with the N.C. MC pacing out lyrics over a groovy soundscape highlighted by syrupy chords and an acoustic baseline.
G Herbo Explains How Leaving the Streets Helped His Career
G Herbo on "Outside Looking In" Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “A good kid raised in a world so tragic/Charm of his mama and the heart of his daddy/Got his whole life ahead of him, he smart and he ready/With a crown on his melon, but it’s hard and it’s heavy/He was young, under pressure, loved guns and aggressive/Too intelligent to be out actin’ dumb ’cause he special/ Went to jail at like 12, had his run-ins with oppressors/And he stayed in situations like he made it his profession/Born over East, so he grew up on the Eastside/Had family on the Southside and ’burbs, he lived three lives/He shy but charismatic, read stories in his free time/Had love for the savages way before he had his street ties/He was always labeled cool, he was always good in school/But he mastered bein’ devious, didn’t like to follow rules/Used to hang with older cousins, they was like his sisters, brothers/But he couldn’t act like the youngest, they ain’t cut him slack for nothin’/Doin’ things they did as teens, so at like 10, he started fuckin’/Wasn’t from a broken home, but it was hardly no discussion/He ain’t learn the birds and bees, only black stones with G’s/Family functions, all he seen was drinkin’ gin and smokin’ weed/He ain’t know they was misleadin’ him with all the shit they feedin’ him/Dependent, so he needed ’em, in a strange way, they breeded him/For a cold world and to be strong on his own, they gave him leadership/Set goals and had dreams, by any means, that he achievin’ ’em/He barely spoke of anything, ain’t think no one believed in him/He learned fast, circumstances turned him bad/Gained loyalty from his friends, sometimes he felt that’s all he had/It’s all good, they havin’ fun/Next year, they all dead, fucked up his head/Vicious now that he older, confident, he bolder/ Turnt into a soldier, hardly ever sober/Big chip on his shoulders, rap sheet like a folder/Could feel the walls closin’, he filled up with emotions/Still feel like he chosen, if they know him, call him golden/At that rap shit, he the coldest, but he don’t know how to open, shit/So don’t nobody know it, gotta find a way to show it/Thuggin’ hard and he can’t focus, this his chance and he can’t blow it/Too much pride to ride a wave, now all the stars won’t even notice him/But he know he him/Fastforward time, he on his grind, now they all over him/Now the niggas wanna be him, the ones that left, they comin’ again/Now everybody want him to win, they wanna get in/Said he ain’t gon’ never stop ’cause he locked in/And he gon’ make it to the top ’cause he locked in/His strong will and his mind, that’s his only friend/Shit ain’t easy, but it’s fine, stay strategic with his time/Felt like when he picked up five, he just dropped 10/Took his losses to the chin, but he like, ‘Not again’/Most the shit he ever lost in life, he got again/Open your eyes and see, that nigga was me”
Blueface Claims Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
Blueface made a strange revelation during an interview this week. The Los Angeles rapper claims that Drake follows Chrisean Rock on social media because he's infatuated with him. During an interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank podcast, which premiered on Friday (Jan. 20) on YouTube, Blueface asserted that the only...
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Break Up Amid Pregnancy News, Blue Claims Child Isn’t His
Chrisean Rock has announced that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface formally announced they have broken up. However, Blue claims he's not the father. On Friday (Jan. 20), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram Story to reveal that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface announced on his Twitter page that he and Rock are "officially done." Additionally, Blue added that he may not be the father of Chrisean's child.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
Polo G Denies Unfollowing Gunna, Says He Never Followed Him to Begin With
Polo G is shooting down rumors that he is the latest rapper to unfollow Gunna on social media. Gunna has faced lots of backlash from his peers since being released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, with the Atlanta rapper reportedly losing multiple celebrity follows on Instagram in the past couple of weeks. On Friday (Jan. 20), the No Jumper blog reported Polo G was the latest rapper to hit the unfollow button.
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat’s Reaction to Lil Baby’s Verse on Trippie Redd’s New Song ‘Fully Loaded’ Goes Viral
Kai Cenat is going viral again, this time over his reaction to Lil Baby's verse on Trippie Redd's new song "Fully Loaded." On Saturday (Jan. 21), a clip surfaced of Kai Cenat on Twitch listening to Trippie Redd's song "Fully Loaded," featuring Future and Lil Baby from Trippie's just-released album, Mansion Musik. In the video, Kai is listening very intently to Lil Baby's lyrics but his facial reaction to the Atlanta rapper's verse show that he was disgusted by what he heard.
Chrisean Rock Gets Carried Out of Blueface Interview Kicking and Screaming
UPDATE (Jan. 20):. Blueface has responded to the video clip below in which Chrisean Rock was carried out of a recent interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank. In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20), Blueface hit up Twitter with his thoughts on Chrisean's outburst during his interview, her current state of mind and alcohol potentially being a factor.
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms
When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
Kylie Jenner Posts Photos of Her and Travis Scott’s Son Aire for the First Time
Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child to the world last year, they have kept him hidden from social media, until now. On Saturday (Jan. 21), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram account and unveiled a series of photos of their second child, Aire Webster. And yes, he is adorable.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0