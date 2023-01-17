Read full article on original website
General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course
Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?
Nick wonders what his father is up to now. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, Phyllis and Tucker continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor has been trying to bring Adam back...
Young & Restless Preview: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane and Relive Lauren’s Greatest Romances, Catfights and Death Defying Explosions
Lauren’s friends and family come together to honor her. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, the soap airs a special tribute to Tracey E Bregman’s anniversary. Read what happens and watch the preview below. This Wednesday, as Lauren puts it in...
Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Previews Marlena’s ‘Tender and Romantic’ Goodbye — Plus, [Spoiler]’s Back?!?
“I didn’t want to get too caught up in the emotion of it and react.”. It’s the moment Days of Our Lives has been building to for weeks — if not months! Ever since Orpheus first put his plan in motion at the end of the summer, Kate, Kayla and Marlena’s lives have had an expiration date. The first two have been gone for a couple weeks now… and next week, it’s Marlena’s time has come!
Cam and Elizabeth Are Separately Dealt Huge Blows — and Michael Understands Why Carly Kept the Secret About Nina and Willow
At Wyndemere, Victor reveals to Nikolas that he agreed to give Ava Spoon Island in their divorce, minus important family heirlooms. He feels Wyndemere is a small price to pay given how Ava could damage their family name. Nikolas refuses to allow his uncle to take away his home. Victor...
As Brooke Appears to Have Changed Bill’s Mind About Sheila, Liam Reflects On His Dad’s Shooting
We open at the cabin in the woods with Brooke being the latest person to have her mind blown as Hope and Liam tell her about Bill’s new girlfriend. “How could your father stoop so low?” asks Brooke. “Bill has made mistakes in the past that have had frightening consequences, but this?” Liam rolls out the “something’s not right with him” line as Hope points out that Steffy, Liam, Wyatt and Katie have all failed to reach Bill. As if a light bulb just went off over his head, Liam suggests there’s “one person who hasn’t talked to him yet. One person he values and respects more than just about anyone.” You, Brooke. He’s talking about you. Hope suggests that’s a great idea.
Holy Friday Cliffhanger! Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped a Bombshell That’ll Make Next Week Must-See TV
For weeks, Bold & Beautiful fans have been trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Bill. Sure, the guy’s been something of a loser in love — despite being rich, powerful and handsome in equal measure. But would loneliness really be enough to push him into the arms of Sheila Carter?
Angela Bassett Wins the Barbiecore Trend As She Turns Heads in This Powerful & Vibrant Look for the Late Late Show
It seems like everyone has been trying their hand at the iconic Barbiecore trend, from showstopping red carpet looks to talk show appearances. Now, if your eyes have been glued to the red carpet scene like ours have been, then you know Angela Bassett has been killing it every single time. From her velvet, ruffled mermaid gown from Christian Siriano at the Critics Choice Awards, the white Elie Saab power suit for the BAFTA Tea Party, to the halter silver Pamella Roland dress at the Golden Globes; we’re only three weeks into 2023 and Bassett has stolen the show every time. While...
Zoë Saldaña Gave a Super-Rare Glimpse of Her Three Sons in a Hilarious Video Recreating This Iconic Scene
While Zoë Saldaña likes to keep her family life on the more private side most of the time, it seems she’s bending that rule to show off how hysterical she and her sons are in their downtime. On Jan 17, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared...
One Little Meeting Could Be a Very Big Deal for Young & Restless’ Lauren
Last week we reported that The Young and the Restless’ Fen would be making his way back to Genoa City to surprise his mom and dad on Wednesday, January 25, which also happens to be the day when the CBS soap is planning to air a special episode to mark Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years playing Lauren. As an added treat, viewers will get to meet a newcomer to daytime when Julian Larach appears as Trey, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
As General Hospital’s Denise Crosby Returns, Elizabeth’s Mother Makes a Doozy of a Mistake
If viewers thought they had seen the last of Elizabeth’s mother on General Hospital, we have some news for you… Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Denise Crosby will be back in Port Charles when Carolyn returns with the hopes of making amends with her daughter. The actress previewed her daytime return and why she will be seeking another chance, even though it’s likely Liz will reject her.
While Bold & Beautiful Is All Sheila, Sheila, Sheila, Thomas Could Be Laying the Groundwork for the Ultimate Payback — and a Red-Hot Love Affair
What has the black sheep of the Forrester family been doing all this time?. Ever since Bold & Beautiful busted Thomas for telling the whopper of a lie that broke up his father’s marriage to Brooke and nearly got him re-hitched to Taylor, the City of Angels’ devil has been laying low… or so we’ve been led to believe. But since he isn’t exactly the type to know when to quit — see also: his pursuit of Hope — we expect that he’s getting all his ducks in a row to file a massive lawsuit against Forrester Creations for pink-slipping him.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Everything in Her Hospital Bag — & It’s a Lot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is ready to have a baby. The Flipping El Moussas star is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, and she is preparing for her newborn son’s arrival by packing her hospital bag — a vital (and exciting!) first step. She revealed everything she’s bringing, and it’s definitely a lot. “Can you tell mama’s veryy ready for her boy to be here… 😆,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Packing my hospital...
General Hospital’s Maura West Shares the Gift From Her Daughter That’ll Warm Your Heart — and Her Head!
Have you ever seen something so “magnificent?”. General Hospital’s Maura West (Ava) recently gave fans a peek at a very special gift she received from one of her kids. “My daughter, Kitty, knitted this hat for me!” the ABC soap actress shared, along with a photo of her wearing the multi-colored beanie. “Have you ever seen such a magnificent hat?!”
As Bold & Beautiful’s Bill Spirals Out of Control, Katie May Already Be Lost to Him Forever
And we’re kind of OK with that. Once upon a time, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill and Katie were the definition of an epic love story. They had their ups and downs, but they truly seemed to belong together. Well, when he wasn’t locking her in a tower and being well, you know, so Bill.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Like the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour in Plunging & Spellbinding Gold Gown for BAFTA Bash
When it comes to old Hollywood glamour, Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of the red-carpet superstars who always nails the look. The 53-year-old actress turned heads on Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica with husband Michael Douglas by her side. Zeta-Jones opted for a classic gold-and-black...
Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Shares Photos and Videos of Her Little Man That Are ‘Mammoth’ Cute
The only thing “cuter than a baby in a snowsuit” is perhaps that same baby dancing!. As things get steadily better for her Young & Restless alter-ego, Chelsea, Melissa Claire Egan took some time out behind the scenes to get away with her little family and the results were positively squee-worthy!
Carly’s Friends and Family Aren’t the Only Ones Taking Sides and Drawing Lines — General Hospital Viewers Are as Well
The stuff continued to hit the fan on General Hospital over Carly’s latest secret exploding. It wasn’t just characters choosing sides in this battle, as viewers are too. We still can’t figure out if Esme really has amnesia or is faking it, but know who can! And the poor Webbers can’t seem to catch a break lately.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Prove Their Love Is Stronger Than Ever During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together
Though they’ve been married for over two decades, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. rarely do any red carpet appearances together. So, on Jan 19, fans of the couple were in for the treat as the two walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Gellar‘s upcoming show, Wolf Pack.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shares a Heart-Melting Moment with Her Dog
An affinity for animals runs in the Irwin family, and Bindi Irwin’s 21-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is no exception. Especially when it comes to the family dogs! In an adorable new video on Instagram, Grace plays in a crocodile structure at Australia Zoo with her adorable pug, Stella Irwin. The toddler — who is looking so grown up with her long, dark curls! — gazes at the white pug sitting in the open jaws of the croc’s mouth. Then, she leans forward and touches his forehead with hers. It’s the sweetest expression of love we’ve ever seen, and Stella just calmly...
