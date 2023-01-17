ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course

Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Previews Marlena’s ‘Tender and Romantic’ Goodbye — Plus, [Spoiler]’s Back?!?

“I didn’t want to get too caught up in the emotion of it and react.”. It’s the moment Days of Our Lives has been building to for weeks — if not months! Ever since Orpheus first put his plan in motion at the end of the summer, Kate, Kayla and Marlena’s lives have had an expiration date. The first two have been gone for a couple weeks now… and next week, it’s Marlena’s time has come!
As Brooke Appears to Have Changed Bill’s Mind About Sheila, Liam Reflects On His Dad’s Shooting

We open at the cabin in the woods with Brooke being the latest person to have her mind blown as Hope and Liam tell her about Bill’s new girlfriend. “How could your father stoop so low?” asks Brooke. “Bill has made mistakes in the past that have had frightening consequences, but this?” Liam rolls out the “something’s not right with him” line as Hope points out that Steffy, Liam, Wyatt and Katie have all failed to reach Bill. As if a light bulb just went off over his head, Liam suggests there’s “one person who hasn’t talked to him yet. One person he values and respects more than just about anyone.” You, Brooke. He’s talking about you. Hope suggests that’s a great idea.
Angela Bassett Wins the Barbiecore Trend As She Turns Heads in This Powerful & Vibrant Look for the Late Late Show

It seems like everyone has been trying their hand at the iconic Barbiecore trend, from showstopping red carpet looks to talk show appearances. Now, if your eyes have been glued to the red carpet scene like ours have been, then you know Angela Bassett has been killing it every single time. From her velvet, ruffled mermaid gown from Christian Siriano at the Critics Choice Awards, the white Elie Saab power suit for the BAFTA Tea Party, to the halter silver Pamella Roland dress at the Golden Globes; we’re only three weeks into 2023 and Bassett has stolen the show every time. While...
One Little Meeting Could Be a Very Big Deal for Young & Restless’ Lauren

Last week we reported that The Young and the Restless’ Fen would be making his way back to Genoa City to surprise his mom and dad on Wednesday, January 25, which also happens to be the day when the CBS soap is planning to air a special episode to mark Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years playing Lauren. As an added treat, viewers will get to meet a newcomer to daytime when Julian Larach appears as Trey, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
As General Hospital’s Denise Crosby Returns, Elizabeth’s Mother Makes a Doozy of a Mistake

If viewers thought they had seen the last of Elizabeth’s mother on General Hospital, we have some news for you… Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Denise Crosby will be back in Port Charles when Carolyn returns with the hopes of making amends with her daughter. The actress previewed her daytime return and why she will be seeking another chance, even though it’s likely Liz will reject her.
While Bold & Beautiful Is All Sheila, Sheila, Sheila, Thomas Could Be Laying the Groundwork for the Ultimate Payback — and a Red-Hot Love Affair

What has the black sheep of the Forrester family been doing all this time?. Ever since Bold & Beautiful busted Thomas for telling the whopper of a lie that broke up his father’s marriage to Brooke and nearly got him re-hitched to Taylor, the City of Angels’ devil has been laying low… or so we’ve been led to believe. But since he isn’t exactly the type to know when to quit — see also: his pursuit of Hope — we expect that he’s getting all his ducks in a row to file a massive lawsuit against Forrester Creations for pink-slipping him.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Everything in Her Hospital Bag — & It’s a Lot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is ready to have a baby. The Flipping El Moussas star is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, and she is preparing for her newborn son’s arrival by packing her hospital bag — a vital (and exciting!) first step. She revealed everything she’s bringing, and it’s definitely a lot. “Can you tell mama’s veryy ready for her boy to be here… 😆,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Packing my hospital...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shares a Heart-Melting Moment with Her Dog

An affinity for animals runs in the Irwin family, and Bindi Irwin’s 21-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is no exception. Especially when it comes to the family dogs! In an adorable new video on Instagram, Grace plays in a crocodile structure at Australia Zoo with her adorable pug, Stella Irwin. The toddler — who is looking so grown up with her long, dark curls! — gazes at the white pug sitting in the open jaws of the croc’s mouth. Then, she leans forward and touches his forehead with hers. It’s the sweetest expression of love we’ve ever seen, and Stella just calmly...

