We open at the cabin in the woods with Brooke being the latest person to have her mind blown as Hope and Liam tell her about Bill’s new girlfriend. “How could your father stoop so low?” asks Brooke. “Bill has made mistakes in the past that have had frightening consequences, but this?” Liam rolls out the “something’s not right with him” line as Hope points out that Steffy, Liam, Wyatt and Katie have all failed to reach Bill. As if a light bulb just went off over his head, Liam suggests there’s “one person who hasn’t talked to him yet. One person he values and respects more than just about anyone.” You, Brooke. He’s talking about you. Hope suggests that’s a great idea.

2 DAYS AGO