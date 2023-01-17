Read full article on original website
gameskinny.com
Where to Find Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps in FFXIV
Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps are a new item added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3, and they can help you access the new treasure dungeon. Treasure Hunt has been an activity in Final Fantasy XIV since the release of 2.1, and oftentimes, finding maps can lead you to special event zones that function as mini-dungeons. Endwalker previously Excitatron 6000, and now Patch 6.3 is adding another Treasure Hunt dungeon, The Shifting Gymnasion of Agonon. Before you can get there, however, you'll need to get your hands on a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map.
gameskinny.com
How to Get the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV
If you've ever wanted a massive glowing green orb to ride around on in FFXIV, here's how to get the Logistics Node mount. Final Fantasy XIV has quite literally hundreds of mounts to collect, and every patch adds a few more to the list. One of the more hotly sought-after mounts in Patch 6.3 is the Logistics Node, a massive green Allagan sphere you can ride around.
gameskinny.com
How to Unlock Anden's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Anden is the latest NPC to take custom deliveries in FFXIV, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking them. Custom Deliveries are a great way to earn money, experience, and scrips each week, and each FFXIV expansion sees the addition of a few more NPCs that take deliveries. Anden is the latest to join the custom deliveries posse, and he's a poor soul that's been trapped by the pixies inside a rather grim-looking shrub.
gameskinny.com
Best Servers to Join in FFXIV 2023
These are the best servers to join in FFXIV right now. Final Fantasy fans looking to invest their time in an MMORPG instead of the usual RPG have FFXIV. But whether you're thinking of playing for the first time or looking for a better experience as a seasoned player, chances are you'll want to join the best server. Below, we'll be looking at the servers currently available, including those that are congested for the time being.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get Jhinga
Jhinga is a new ocean fish used in new DoH and DoL dishes in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. Our guide will show you how to get it. There are two new meals for DoH and DoL in FFXIV patch 6.3: Jhinga Biryani and Jhinga Curry. Both require Jhinga fish for a Culinarian to make, which is only found in one area of the game.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Phaethon Mount in FFXIV
Phaethon is a fiery new mount added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3 Here's what you need to know about obtaining it. It's hard to choose from the hundreds of mounts already in FFXIV, but Patch 6.3 makes that choice even harder by adding some dazzling new ones. Ixion is a recurring creature in the Final Fantasy franchise, and now you can get a mount that's a fiery version of Ixion called Phaethon. Unfortunately, the process for getting this mount is a bit more complicated than others, such as Blackjack and Logistics Node, so here's everything you need to know.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get the Yakaku Dogi Set
The Yakaku Dogi is a stylish new clothing set introduced with FFXIV's Patch 6.3. Here's how to get it. Fashion is of the utmost importance in Final Fantasy XIV, and you've likely seen a few players sporting some new duds after the introduction of Patch 6.3 One of those sets is a black and white robe outfit called the Yakaku Dogi, which even gives your character a gorgeous flower tattoo on their bare shoulder. If you're looking to get the clothing set for yourself, here's exactly how to get the Yakaku Dogi.
gameskinny.com
Vampire Survivors: All Items Collection List
Here's how to get every weapon, gift, evolution, and item in Vampire Survivors. To sustain longer runs in Vampire Survivors, you'll want to create a build that is both effective and fits your playstyle. With that in mind, there are plenty of items, weapons, and passives to help you blast through waves of the undead. However, many only appear after completing secret criteria while playing. If you want to unlock everything, you'll want an items collection list, which we have below.
gameskinny.com
One Piece Odyssey GUTS Stat Explained
Wondering what the GUTS stat is in One Piece Odyssey? We explain it in this guide, and provide a few tips for increasing it. One Piece Odyssey has five stats for each of your team members that inform their individual strengths and weaknesses on a basic level. While some relate to obvious attributes like attack and defense, the GUTS stat doesn't automatically correlate to any logical modifier on the surface. So what does GUTS do?
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get Hypostatic Gear
Hypostatic Gear is a brand new set added to FFXIV with Patch 6.3, so here's everything you need to know about getting the fresh threads. The Hypostatic gear is the newest tier of combat equipment added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3. Any player at endgame is going to want to start working towards their Hypostatic set, but getting it is a time intensive process.
gameskinny.com
How to Unlock Chronicles of a New Era Pandaemonium Quest in FFXIV
Pandaemonium is a new series of raids introduced in FFXIV: Endwalker, but you'll need to unlock the quest before taking on its many bosses. Here's how to do so. Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion features a raid series that tells a new story that, generally, ties into the game's larger lore. With Shadowbringers it was the Eden questline, and now Endwalker has introduced Pandaemonium, a raid series that sees you delving into the depths of an ancient experimental facility, run by none other than Lahabrea.
gameskinny.com
All Biology Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here are all of the answers to Mr. Jacq's questions in Biology class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including midterms and finals. As a student of the Paldea region, you'll be given some tests to know how well you know Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of these tests is a biology test, but you don't have to worry about all of these because we're here to help you. This article will tell you all the Biology Class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
