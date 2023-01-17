OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
Pick 3 Midday
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
Pick 4 Evening
8-0-5-3
(eight, zero, five, three)
Pick 4 Midday
1-9-5-5
(one, nine, five, five)
Pick 5 Evening
4-7-4-8-7
(four, seven, four, eight, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
7-4-2-6-8
(seven, four, two, six, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
02-05-11-14-32
(two, five, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
