Deputies searching for suspect deadly Orange County shooting

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man they say shot and killed an Orange County man last year.

Investigators said a warrant has been issued for 64-year-old Gabino Duran for the murder of Jarred Anthony Clark last September.

On Sept 23, deputies were called to the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the area just after noon.

When deputies began investigating, they found Clark, who had been shot and seriously injured.

Clark was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died

Deputies ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Duran to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

