Travis County, TX

KVUE

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a southeast Austin neighborhood on Saturday. The Austin Police Department said officers were called to 2013 Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. It was later determined that incident was a domestic dispute. Police said the man involved...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
DEL VALLE, TX
