AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO