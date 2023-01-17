Read full article on original website
Man acquitted by reason of insanity for 2022 stabbing death of his father in east Austin
A man who was accused of stabbing his father to death in February 2022 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.
Family of man shot, killed by corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
fox7austin.com
Family of inmate killed by corrections officer, community organizations hold protest in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright, who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December, held a demonstration in San Marcos Sunday to protest and call for transparency in the investigation into his death. Community organizations Mano Amiga, Hays County Jail Advocates,...
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a southeast Austin neighborhood on Saturday. The Austin Police Department said officers were called to 2013 Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. It was later determined that incident was a domestic dispute. Police said the man involved...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife in east Austin home
Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
Arrest warrant issued in 2022 fatal crash in north Austin, man now faces manslaughter charge
In a court document filed Thursday, a man was charged with manslaughter in connection to an October 2022 crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.
TCSO: Man cashes in $1k worth of stolen lottery tickets in Travis County, charged with fraud
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of burglarizing Travis County two businesses in December, taking several high-value lottery tickets and later cashing them.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
Suspect sentenced to 15 years for 2021 east Austin fatal stabbing
Christopher Garcia, 19, was arrested in 2021 on a first-degree felony homicide charge after police said he fatally stabbed a 29-year-old in east Austin.
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
KVUE
Family of Joshua Wright is demanding authorities release the body camera footage
In December, Joshua Wright was killed at a Hays County hospital. The family is now asking for the body camera footage to be released, among two other items.
KXAN
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020. Travis County court records showed the murder charges against 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas...
Police searching for three suspects in downtown Austin burglaries
The incidents happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. APD said multiple units were burglarized at three separate locations in downtown Austin.
APD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during north Austin arrest
During a north Austin arrest Tuesday, APD discovered drugs, including more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, the agency confirmed in a tweet Friday.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
KVUE
