weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 05:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 04:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western, central, and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
