Effective: 2023-01-23 05:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface conditions.

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO