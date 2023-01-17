Effective: 2023-01-21 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at North Platte affecting Lincoln County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including North Platte...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...North Platte River at North Platte. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.8 feet, Without protection, water may reach homes along the south side of the North Platte River. Flooding and outbuildings and structures worsen, with a few structures surrounded by water a few feet deep. Flooding may begin on the north side of the river, south of North River Road and south of Hall School Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to near 6.2 feet by Monday morning. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue North Platte River North Platte 6.0 6.8 Sat 9 am CST 6.5 6.2 6.2

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO