Effective: 2023-01-23 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as around one-quarter mile in dense fog, but mainly on a localized and patchy basis. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Compared to most Dense Fog Advisories, the coverage of truly dense fog within this Advisory area appears that it will probably remain somewhat sparse, with visibility of 1/4 mile or less occurring on more of a localized, patchy and transient basis. That being said, any areas of dense fog that do materialize could pose visibility issues for the morning commute, along with the possibility of slick spots due to fog freezing onto untreated roads and bridges.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO