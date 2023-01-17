Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as around one-quarter mile in dense fog, but mainly on a localized and patchy basis. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Compared to most Dense Fog Advisories, the coverage of truly dense fog within this Advisory area appears that it will probably remain somewhat sparse, with visibility of 1/4 mile or less occurring on more of a localized, patchy and transient basis. That being said, any areas of dense fog that do materialize could pose visibility issues for the morning commute, along with the possibility of slick spots due to fog freezing onto untreated roads and bridges.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including I-135 and highway 50.
Comments / 0