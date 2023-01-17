Read full article on original website
guest
2d ago
They will build build build. Looking for more tax base. In 15-20 years when there’s nowhere left to build, they will increase assessments and tax rate. They are like locusts.
jonas b
2d ago
and the county council is bought and paid for by the developers. they wont change zoning to help the people.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City inlet hotel gets extension
Plans for an eight-story hotel at a prime waterfront lot near Sunset Park remain on track are but taking longer than expected as developers work out parking and other details. Members of the resort’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted last week to grant a one-year extension on previous parking and setback approvals for the 90-room luxury hotel planned for a pie-shaped, 45,742 square-foot lot at 700 S. Philadelphia Ave.
Ocean City Today
Attorney: Margaritaville still coming after right-of-way snag
Jimmy Buffett could still be wasting away in Margaritvaille on the shores of Ocean City one day — it’s just taking a little longer than originally expected. “They’re absolutely moving forward,” local attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the developers, said last week. “They’re excited about the project and it’s moving a little more slowly than it was.”
Cape Gazette
Biden expected to be at North Shores home Jan. 20 - 23
President Joe Biden is expected to be at his North Shores home outside Rehoboth Beach for the weekend, beginning Friday, Jan. 20. According to the Week Ahead Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Monday, Jan. 16, the president would be arriving in Rehoboth sometime on Friday “where he will remain over the weekend.”
Cape Gazette
Personal Property
When you purchase a property, it usually includes the land and everything attached to it, such as buildings, trees, shrubs, etc. Most buyers are only interested in purchasing the real estate, not the owner's personal property. What happens when personal property has become a part of the real estate? Is it actually a "fixture" which will now convey to the buyer with the real estate?
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
oceancity.com
Beach District Plants Offered to Ocean City Property Owners
Ocean City, Maryland – (January 18, 2023): For the 18th year in a row, the Town of Ocean City will be offering beach district plants to the public for planting in the secondary dune area. The plants being offered are hardy plants that tolerate the harsh environment of the ocean front areas. In addition, these plants provide habitat enhancement, food and shelter, water quality treatment and erosion control to the secondary dune area, which tends to be overlooked and needs attention.
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
WBOC
Kent County Announces Analysis to Improve East-West Freight Routes
KENTY COUNTY, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization announced The Kent County East-West Truck Freight Route Feasibility Analysis Phase 1. The Dover Kent MPO made the announcement on Jan. 17. The analysis would be funded by FHWA, FTA, DelDOT, and Kent Economic Partnership. According to the Dover Kent MPO, the goal is to examine the existing conditions of east-west routes in Kent County and determine the most beneficial and effective improvements to those routes.
WGMD Radio
Residential & Commercial Building on Fire in Laurel
Laurel firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on East Market Street in Laurel. The first call came out just before 1am. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from a third floor residence above the 1 Chinese Restaurant and Dollar Bill$ Thrift Store with fire spreading through structure. Fire crews from Sussex, Kent and Wicomico Counties are on the scene along with paramedics. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Laurel fire in commercial building causes $2 million in damage
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial building and surrounding structures in downtown Laurel, causing $2 million in damage. The wester Sussex County fire, reported shortly before 1 a.m., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street. The Laurel Fire...
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
