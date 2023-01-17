COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”

