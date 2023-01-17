Read full article on original website
Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for creative projects
The Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for its Creative Heights initiative, which aims to increase Oregon’s cultural visibility and vitality while supporting unique opportunities for Oregonians to experience innovative arts and culture. Grants of between $10,000 and $100,000 will be awarded to support the creation and/or presentation of new...
South Carolina Arts Commission invites applications for Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Initiative
The South Carolina Arts Commission promotes equitable access to the arts and supports cultivating creativity in South Carolina. To that end, SCAC invites applications for its Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Initiative, which supports mentor artists who aim to share their artistic and cultural knowledge with qualified apprentices and provide them with an opportunity to advance their artistic and cultural knowledge to a higher level so that they may continue to pursue the art form beyond the life of the apprenticeship. Grants of $3,000 will be awarded to the mentor-artist and $750 to the apprentice.
Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator
NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
Community Foundation for Southern Arizona invites applications for student scholarships
Community Foundation for Southern Arizona invites applications for multiple scholarship opportunities for Southern Arizona high school seniors and college students. The 2023-24 scholarships and awards at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona are made possible by the generosity of donors who want to support students in need of financial assistance to achieve their dreams.
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
AARP Alaska Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects
We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
Repeat Winner of ‘Golden Carrot’ Award
Erica Moeller sells roots and other non-root foods at her above-ground shop on Old Chena Pump Road. For the second year in a row, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ “Golden Carrot” award for promoting locally grown products goes to The Roaming Root Cellar. Rooting the Competition.
Rose Foundation invites LOIs for California Watershed Protection Fund
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites letters of inquiry for its California Watershed Protection Fund. The fund supports projects designed to improve the water quality of California’s watersheds and their ecosystems. Eligible watersheds and their ecosystems include the Los Angeles area and the Southern California Bight, including and not limited to the Los Angeles River and Dominguez Channel; Orange County, including the Santa Ana watershed; Central Coast, specifically the Santa Maria and Sant Ynez River watersheds; San Joaquin River in Merced and Fresno Counties only (very limited amount available); and Sacramento Delta (limited amount available).
Specialty Crop Grant applications are open
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaskans can apply for United States Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants of up to $60,000 to support specialty crops in the state under a federal program administered by the Alaska Division of Agriculture. The grants are available in two categories, with smaller grants targeting...
New report series aims to help Alaska’s Arctic decision-making
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska today released the first in a series of informational reports designed to aid state leaders as Alaska confronts a rapidly changing Arctic and the increasingly globalized North. The initial "Alaska's Changing Arctic" report focuses on energy issues most likely to require action...
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
New messaging THEME shares the many voices heard on Alaska’s National Forests
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The inspiring voices of tribal leaders, Forest Service employees, and Chugach and Tongass forest partners, visitors, and multi-users highlight a three-part video series that captures a new theme from the agency’s Alaska Region. The soon-to-be-released campaign was in the planning stages for nearly two...
University of St. Thomas receives $75 million gift for new arena
The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, has announced a $75 million lead gift from Lee and Penny Anderson for the construction of a new arena. The gift will fund the construction of the $175 million multiuse, on-campus arena, which will be home to the university’s Division I men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs. The arena will be named in honor of the Andersons and will open in 2025. The arena also will provide potential opportunities for St. Thomas to partner with local schools, youth sports organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and other organizations.
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who...
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
Budget process begins with protecting PFD, public services
Few would consider it a holiday tradition, but the Dec. 15 deadline to present a budget is just as predictable as the coming of Christmas or New Year’s Eve. As required by statute, I introduced my preliminary budget for the next fiscal year as the first step in a process that will require input from a new Legislature and the people of Alaska that we all represent.
Alaska’s Income Tax Premium
Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
