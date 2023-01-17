The late fashion pioneer was the first of his kind but hopefully, not the last. Today we remember him and all he has contributed to fashion. From childhood, André Leon Talley has loved beautiful things. It has been an official year since his death today, and the void he has left has not gone unnoticed. “My eyes are starving for glamour,” he said in the documentary The September Issue. His backstory is one of true tenacity and fervor; as in his book The Chiffon Trenches, he speaks of the blatant racism and fatphobia that would serve as a constant obstacle in his career regardless of his abundant talents to create visuals and write words that would be referenced and talked about to this day.

