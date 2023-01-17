Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
The 33 Best Affordable Jewelry Brands, Starting at Just $23
We've rounded up the 33 best affordable jewelry brands to shop right this minute, starting at just $23.
André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction
Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
This Super Chic Brand’s V-Day Collection Has 14K Gold Jewelry For Under $100—Including Personalized Customizations
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but when I get a gift, I don’t want something like flowers or chocolates that are just going to get eaten and thrown away. I want something that’s going to last for years to come, and of course I prefer that it’s something that I’ll actually want to use or wear every day. When it comes to thinking up the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, I always think the more personalized, the better. And nowadays it’s easy to...
Anthropologie Reveals Winners of ‘Leading With Creativity’ Awards
Anthropologie has revealed the inaugural winners of their newly created “Leading with Creativity” Award. Each of the five winners of the “Leading With Creativity” Award will receive a $10,000 unrestricted grant, as well as an opportunity to work alongside members of Anthropologie on the brand’s holiday 2023 campaign.More from WWDStark Frontier Launches Brow Kit at AnthropologieOuest Paris Men's Fall 2023Rick Owens Men's Fall 2023 The recipients are: Priscilla Aleman, a Miami- and New York-based sculptor working with Anthropologie’s display team to create the brand’s holiday windows; Coco Allred, a Seattle-based visual artist collaborating with the Anthropologie home merchant team on a candle...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
All the AVLR Jewel Highlights in the Winter Show 2023
New York’s annual Winter Show is just around the corner. From Jan. 20 through 29, the Park Avenue Armory (643 Park Avenue) will host some of the country’s best art, antiques, and design objects as well as special events, luncheons, panel discussions, and more. Among the exhibitors, and...
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Essence
André Leon Talley And His Beautiful Things
The late fashion pioneer was the first of his kind but hopefully, not the last. Today we remember him and all he has contributed to fashion. From childhood, André Leon Talley has loved beautiful things. It has been an official year since his death today, and the void he has left has not gone unnoticed. “My eyes are starving for glamour,” he said in the documentary The September Issue. His backstory is one of true tenacity and fervor; as in his book The Chiffon Trenches, he speaks of the blatant racism and fatphobia that would serve as a constant obstacle in his career regardless of his abundant talents to create visuals and write words that would be referenced and talked about to this day.
blufashion.com
Popular Diamond Rings Style
Diamond rings have become increasingly popular for special occasions like engagements and weddings, but there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. From the three stone, solitaire, to the modern double halo, each style offers its own unique appeal. Diamond rings are an ever-popular choice for special occasions,...
ETOnline.com
The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget: Macy's, Zales, VRAI, Grown Brilliance and More
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.
A Closer Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s Many Spectacular Engagement Rings
Elizabeth Taylor’s expansive jewelry collection reflected a life filled with love and loss. The actor was engaged 10 times, married eight, divorced seven, and widowed once. Her personal life was only marginally less colorful than the precious stones that shone from her many rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. Though...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Woman's Bizarre Hotel Experience in Arizona Is One for the Record Books
As she said, it was pure anarchy!
Jane Fonda on Collecting—And Selling—Extraordinary Works by Black Southern Artists
Among the many roles that Jane Fonda has inhabited over her six-decade career—Vogue cover girl, Oscar-winning actor, committed political activist, best-selling author, exercise queen—one of the decidedly lesser-known ones is that of art collector. Indeed Fonda is a long-time supporter and champion of Black art from the American...
CNET
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
Couple's Reactions to the Insane Portion Sizes at Popular NYC Restaurant Are Priceless
They're reactions are just the best.
