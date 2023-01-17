Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Rozzi announces that Pittsburgh is first stop on listening tour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi announced the first of several planned listening tour sessions on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first stop of the tour is to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business located in Pittsburgh.
abc27.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
abc27.com
PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro announces ethics rules, training for employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order regarding the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The rule includes “a total prohibition...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
abc27.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
abc27.com
Rozzi announces listening tour as Pennsylvania House remains stalled
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi says he will embark on a statewide listening tour amid a stalemate in the State House. Rozzi says the goal of his listening tour will be “to address partisan gridlock and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”
abc27.com
Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In...
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
abc27.com
Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour.
abc27.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
abc27.com
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Comments / 6