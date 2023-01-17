ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 6

Related
abc27.com

Rozzi announces that Pittsburgh is first stop on listening tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi announced the first of several planned listening tour sessions on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first stop of the tour is to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business located in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Shapiro announces ethics rules, training for employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order regarding the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The rule includes “a total prohibition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

13 year old dies in Berks County fire

READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy