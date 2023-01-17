Read full article on original website
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Man Tries to Figure Out Soulmate’s Number After She Only Leaves Partial Digits on Napkin
According to a viral tweet, a man who believes he met his "soulmate" during a night out at a bar has been trying to decipher the woman's phone number after she left only partial digits on a napkin. On Twitter, the man's cousin shared text messages revealing his cousin had...
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
Reddit Slams ‘Miserable’ Woman Who Doesn’t Want Husband to Walk His Sister Down the Aisle
A woman is being slammed online after admitting she doesn't want her husband to walk his sister down the aisle at the sister's upcoming wedding. Venting on Reddit, the woman shared she finds it weird that her sister-in-law asked her husband to accompany her down the aisle, even though their father is still alive.
El Paso Parents Share Hilarious Terms Their Kids Made Up For Words They Didn’t Know
When my son was around 5 or 6 years old he didn't know how to describe the visible steam we make when we exhale on a really cold day, so he'd refer to it as "ice breathe." “Look, dad,” he’d say to me before pursing his lips and blowing his breath out, “I have ice breathe.”
