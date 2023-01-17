Read full article on original website
Remember That Weird Viral Pink Sauce? You Can Now Buy It at Walmart, Apparently
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
In-Laws Demand New Mom Bring Baby to Destination Wedding With ‘Extreme Hiking and Camping’
From distance to travel expenses, destination weddings can sometimes be difficult for guests to attend. One mom is frustrated after finding out her in-laws expect her to bring her "high needs" newborn to a destination wedding that includes "extreme hiking and camping." Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the...
Reddit Slams Dad Who Told 6-Year-Old Daughter He Thinks Her Name Is ‘Stupid’
On Reddit, a dad is being slammed after telling his 6-year-old daughter he thinks her name is "stupid" after she was bullied in school for it. In his post, the father explained that his daughter, Mildred, came home from school upset after a classmate told her that her name "sounded like a grandma."
Guy Fieri is Shipping Out This Tex-Mex Favorite for a Whopping $69
Nachos are a snack loved by almost everyone. I think what makes them so great is that they're easily customizable- you can have them anyway you want them!. If you love nachos as much as I do, then you've probably already heard of "trash can" nachos. No, you don't eat them out of a trash can, or secretly eat the nachos over a trash can! Trash can nachos are a Tex-Mex crowd favorite and are stacked/layers of nachos that come in a receptacle that resembles a mini trash can! Observe the video below.
