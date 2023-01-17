ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 KISS FM

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
93.1 KISS FM

Guy Fieri is Shipping Out This Tex-Mex Favorite for a Whopping $69

Nachos are a snack loved by almost everyone. I think what makes them so great is that they're easily customizable- you can have them anyway you want them!. If you love nachos as much as I do, then you've probably already heard of "trash can" nachos. No, you don't eat them out of a trash can, or secretly eat the nachos over a trash can! Trash can nachos are a Tex-Mex crowd favorite and are stacked/layers of nachos that come in a receptacle that resembles a mini trash can! Observe the video below.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy