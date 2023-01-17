Nachos are a snack loved by almost everyone. I think what makes them so great is that they're easily customizable- you can have them anyway you want them!. If you love nachos as much as I do, then you've probably already heard of "trash can" nachos. No, you don't eat them out of a trash can, or secretly eat the nachos over a trash can! Trash can nachos are a Tex-Mex crowd favorite and are stacked/layers of nachos that come in a receptacle that resembles a mini trash can! Observe the video below.

