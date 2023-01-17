ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds

So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Bouncy recruit wants to visit three bluebloods

One blueblood, Kansas, has already officially entered the fray for Newcastle (Okla.) shooting guard Carlsheon Young by extending an early offer. And it sounds like the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star sophomore is hoping to draw attention from a few more, including the Duke basketball program. ...
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

