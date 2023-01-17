Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
inkfreenews.com
Kinch Arrested After Punching Woman Two Times
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the mouth twice. Zachary Alan Kinch, 33, 3699 N. 175E Lot 69, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery with a prior enhancement, both level 6 felonies; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
abc57.com
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the driver killed in an early Friday morning, Jan. 20, wreck near Barbee Lake. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
inkfreenews.com
2 Vehicle Wreck Occurs On US 30
WARSAW — Two vehicles collided on U.S. 30 in Warsaw early Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. First responders were called out shortly before 2 p.m. to the wreck near Old Road 30 East. No further information is known at this time. Also responding to the scene were the Kosciusko County...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
inkfreenews.com
Cherrie L. Fox — PENDING
Cherrie L. Fox, 46, Milford, died at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Titus Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine
KOKOMO, Ind. — Falecita Rubow’s son Blaine battled addiction since he was in high school with heroin being his drug of choice. “He got in a lot of trouble after high school and got himself in with the wrong crowd,” Rubow said. Rubow said he had been in and out of jail and rehabilitation programs. […]
inkfreenews.com
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
inkfreenews.com
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 36. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah attended Whitko High School in South Whitley. Later...
