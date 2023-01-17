Read full article on original website
Lewis University launches prison education program at Sheridan Correctional Center
SHERIDAN – Lewis University have begun their Spring semester of classes inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The program in Sheridan is the second in the state using Pell Grant awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College at the East Moline Correctional Center last September. The new prison education program at Sheridan Correctional Center is the latest in many interventions and other services provided at one of the largest substance abuse treatment programs in the nation. The Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University are partnering to give the 19 enrolled students the chance to earn a bachelor’s degree in Professional Studies. Faculty will travel from the main Lewis University campus in Romeoville to Sheridan Correctional Center to instruct students on the same coursework.
Red Cross blood drive coming to IVCC
OGLESBY – The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday at Illinois Valley Community College. The Red Cross is reporting that blood inventory is currently at an urgent level, and dozens of more donors are needed for the event tomorrow. The blood drive will be held at the IVCC gym from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona. Local radio station Q Hit Music 97.7 & 103.3 will also be broadcasting live at the event, which is being sponsored by the US Army Recruiting Office in Peru.
IVCC to host Ag Job and Internship Fair
OGLESBY – More than a dozen agribusiness employers are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s Agriculture Job and Internship Fair from 9 AM to Noon on Thursday. Participants will learn about immediate employment and internship opportunities. Non-ag students seeking careers in natural science, research, engineering, finance, business, trucking, welding, conservation and more are welcome. IVCC students begin the fair at 9 AM before it opens to the public at 10 AM in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center.
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
Beverage industry contributes to LaSalle recycling program
LASALLE – The American Beverage Association, the trade association that represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry, will be contributing $55,000 to the City of LaSalle to help provide recycling carts for residents. The city announced last year that Lakeshore Recycling Systems will be taking over garbage service from Republic Services at the end of January. Today, residents should begin receiving new 95-gallon garbage bins, one for garbage and the other for recycling.
St. Margaret’s Health Peru Hospital to close at end of month
PERU – St. Margaret’s Health Peru, the hospital that was until one year ago Illinois Valley Community Hospital, is set to what it calls “temporarily suspend operations” at the end of January. In a letter to staff, the parent company of St. Margaret’s Health Peru, SMP Health said the current provider of physicians for the Emergency Room terminated their contract and they cannot find, nor financially support, a new provider. With this decision, which goes into effect on January 28th, the Obstetrics Unit will be closing, which means expectant mothers will have to find care in other communities, like Ottawa, Pontiac or Morris. All other hospital care that was scheduled at the Peru complex will be moved to SMH-Spring Valley. The emergency room will no longer accept those seeking treatment this coming Thursday.
Fire damages commercial building in Princeton
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department and a number of surrounding agencies battled a commercial structure fire Friday afternoon. Around 4PM they were called to 1100 block of North 6th Street for a one story building showing heavy smoke and fire. Authorities raised the alarm to the box level and brought in five other area fire departments and two other EMS services. No injuries were reported, and the fire damaged a shop area and manufacturing room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
