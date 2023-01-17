Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
MSU to offer free art classes to Missouri senior adults willing to share their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations. But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different. It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them […]
Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
MSU professor charged with 2016 murder of former professor gets another trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police say the man who was stabbed to death in the 600 block of E. University Wednesday was Marc F. Cooper, 66 and that Edward M. Gutting has been charged with murder.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
koamnewsnow.com
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KYTV
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people. 911 dispatch received a call about a pickup going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00. The truck hit a large SUV head-on near West Bypass shortly after the 911 call.
Springfield Business Journal
Greene County judge announces retirement from bench
Mark Powell has held the role since 2000. This item is for subscribers only.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Monett Hospital appoints new nursing leader
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has appointed a new administrative director of nursing. The seasoned executive is Heidi Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 18 years. She began her career in Monett as a house supervisor and was later named the nursing manager of the emergency department.
KYTV
Nixa Police Department warns of potential scam selling merchandise with patch on it
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department warns of a potential scam selling shirts, hoodies, and more with its patch on it. In a Facebook post, the department says it is not affiliated with this website, and if you order anything, it may not ship to you. Police said...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
Nearly 20 faith groups come together for Ozarks Festival of Faiths
SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Several faith groups are coming together for the first annual Ozarks Festival of Faiths to celebrate community later this month. On January 28, at the Springfield Art Museum (1111 E. Brookside Drive), the Ozarks Festival of Faiths will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event is free to the […]
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
myozarksonline.com
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
Comments / 0