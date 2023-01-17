ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava

An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people. 911 dispatch received a call about a pickup going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00. The truck hit a large SUV head-on near West Bypass shortly after the 911 call.
Cox Monett Hospital appoints new nursing leader

MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has appointed a new administrative director of nursing. The seasoned executive is Heidi Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 18 years. She began her career in Monett as a house supervisor and was later named the nursing manager of the emergency department.
Springfield driver killed in Stone County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
