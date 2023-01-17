Read full article on original website
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
techxplore.com
Uber not planning layoffs: CEO
Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
My company made $1 million in its first year during the 2008 financial crisis. My advice for entrepreneurs is to start now — here's why.
Dave Allen quit his job at WPP during the 2008 financial crisis to start a brand agency that turned over £10 million in 2022.
CEO Says Uber Has No Plans for Widespread Job Cuts
Uber’s CEO says the rideshare/delivery giant has no plans for company-wide layoffs. Dara Khosrowshahi made these comments — reported by Reuters — at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland Thursday (Jan. 19), amid a period of sweeping tech sector job cuts. Khosrowshahi told the audience...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
2023 will be like 1967's 'roaring bull market': Billionaire investor
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher forecasts that the U.S. stock market is on the verge of a roaring bull market, citing similarities to 1967's market conditions.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Texas Instruments CEO Templeton to step down; company veteran to succeed
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April after nearly 20 years in the role, at a time when the chipmaker is looking to navigate a slump in demand following a two-year boom.
Time Out Global
These are 2023’s hottest destinations, according to TripAdvisor
Wondering where everyone’ll be jetting off to this year? Where’s gonna be trendy? Where’s going to be hot? Well, wonder no more. TripAdvisor has crunched the numbers to figure out which destinations will be trending the most this year. As part of its ‘Best of the Best’...
FTX's New CEO Aims To Revive Defunct Cryptocurrency Exchange: What You Need To Know
New FTX CEO says a task group has been formed to look into the viability of reviving FTX.com. “Everything is on the table,” he says. “If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we’ll do it.”. The defunct cryptocurrency exchange...
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
New FTX CEO John Ray may revive failed crypto exchange
In November, FTX was one of the world’s top crypto exchanges before it declared bankruptcy amid allegations it had misused customer funds. Two months later, John Ray—the executive charged with overseeing the company’s bankruptcy—said that he is exploring the possibility of reviving the exchange. In an...
Here Is How Much You Should Be Tipping Around The World & It's So Different To North America
Have you ever gone on a trip and wondered what the appropriate amount to tip your server or hotel staff is or if it’s even expected of you to tip?. Tipping culture can vary from country to country, so it’s important to know such details before embarking on a trip.
