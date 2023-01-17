Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans ready to banish Dak Prescott after playoff dud
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans were shaking their fists at Dak Prescott after an uninspiring performance in Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers. Dak Prescott was coming off his best postseason performance ever when he took the field against the 49ers with hopes of taking the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship Game appearance this century.
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds
So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Everything Dak Prescott said after Cowboys playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott faced the media after the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and made promises about the future. Another year brought another disappointing Cowboys playoff exit. It’s now been 27 years since Dallas made it to the NFC Championship Game. The weight of that...
Bouncy recruit wants to visit three bluebloods
One blueblood, Kansas, has already officially entered the fray for Newcastle (Okla.) shooting guard Carlsheon Young by extending an early offer. And it sounds like the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star sophomore is hoping to draw attention from a few more, including the Duke basketball program. ...
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
NCAA Basketball: Ranking the top 3 teams in play for 4-star guard Bronny James
The 2023 NCAA Basketball is just about handled when it comes to the top prospects. According to 247sportsComposite, the top 80 prospects have all either found a college home or in the case of top-5 wing Mutas Buzelis, are going pro. The one exception is Bronny James, who might not be the best overall player in the class but is easily the most known.
Watch George Kittle’s insane circus catch from all angles (Video)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s ridiculous circus catch against the Cowboys gets better and better with every angle. George Kittle is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He left no doubt about that on Sunday as the 49ers took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Nick Saban has never been more wrong than he was about Brock Purdy
Nick Saban can’t get them all right, but he could not have been more wrong about Brock Purdy. Though he did offer him coming out of high school, Nick Saban slept on Brock Purdy big time. While Saban has won six national titles at Alabama, Purdy is well on...
Ja’Marr Chase accuses NFL of trying to rig AFC for the Bills
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to take exception to the NFL selling Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets. Earlier this week, the NFL began selling tickets for the AFC Championship Game at their neutral site location of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The neutral site would only be used if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advanced to the title matchup. But, that would be all for naught if the Cincinnati Bengals were to defeat the Bills on Sunday.
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
If Eagles beat 49ers in NFC title game, it’ll be situational football
The Philadelphia Eagles do a ton of things well, but their biggest advantage over the San Francisco 49ers, save for quarterback, is in the details. This season, there have been 281 NFL games, playoffs included. Of them, 164 (58.3 percent) have been one-score affairs. In the NFC Championship Game, there’s...
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after 49ers earn NFC Championship berth
The NFL Playoff bracket for the AFC and NFC Championship games is now set after the 49ers bested the Cowboys in a defensive bout. The Cowboys had a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in nearly three decades but they needed to go through the 49ers to do it. San Francisco made it clear they’d rather make a repeat appearance.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0