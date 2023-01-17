ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds

So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them

The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
BlueDevilCountry

Bouncy recruit wants to visit three bluebloods

One blueblood, Kansas, has already officially entered the fray for Newcastle (Okla.) shooting guard Carlsheon Young by extending an early offer. And it sounds like the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star sophomore is hoping to draw attention from a few more, including the Duke basketball program. ...
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

Watch George Kittle’s insane circus catch from all angles (Video)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s ridiculous circus catch against the Cowboys gets better and better with every angle. George Kittle is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He left no doubt about that on Sunday as the 49ers took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
FanSided

Ja’Marr Chase accuses NFL of trying to rig AFC for the Bills

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to take exception to the NFL selling Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets. Earlier this week, the NFL began selling tickets for the AFC Championship Game at their neutral site location of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The neutral site would only be used if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advanced to the title matchup. But, that would be all for naught if the Cincinnati Bengals were to defeat the Bills on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Updated NFL Playoff bracket after 49ers earn NFC Championship berth

The NFL Playoff bracket for the AFC and NFC Championship games is now set after the 49ers bested the Cowboys in a defensive bout. The Cowboys had a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in nearly three decades but they needed to go through the 49ers to do it. San Francisco made it clear they’d rather make a repeat appearance.
