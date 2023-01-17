ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

What Does Ovarian Cyst Pain Feel Like?

Fact: People with uteruses don’t get enough credit. Not only are many of us subjected to unfathomable period cramps on a monthly basis, the trials and tribulations of postpartum life, and the never-ending (and exhausting) fight for bodily autonomy, but we also have to wonder things like, “What does ovarian cyst pain feel like?”
verywellfamily.com

What Is a True Knot in the Umbilical Cord?

Throughout pregnancy, the umbilical cord is your baby's lifeline. Connecting them to your placenta, the umbilical cord allows for the transfer of oxygen and nutrients to your baby while simultaneously removing waste products. So naturally when you hear that this lifeline could become knotted, it may cause you to feel apprehensive.
People

What Is Pregnancy Nose? What to Know About the Condition Trending on TikTok

A new TikTok trend has women showing off photos of their noses before and during pregnancy A new social media trend has parents showing off photos of an unexpected change before and after giving birth: pregnancy nose. TikTok users have recently used the the hashtag #PregnancyNose to try and understand how their noses became noticeably larger during and after pregnancy compared to before. Many celebrities have also opened up about their own experiences having pregnancy nose, including former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cyn Santana, when she...
MedicineNet.com

How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?

Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Concussion Symptoms You May Not Expect

On top of the well-known symptoms you may experience after a head injury—including short-term memory deficits, difficulty focusing and concentrating, fatigue, noise and light sensitivity, headaches, vomiting or nausea, vision problems, balance issues, emotional dysregulation, and sleeping disturbances—there are a host of other lesser known effects to brain and body functioning that can occur. These symptoms can continue for months or even years, despite the severity of the injury.
docwirenews.com

Increased Heparin Dose to Prevent VTE in Pregnant Women

According to a study published in Lancet, the optimal dose of low-molecular-weight heparin for venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention in pregnant and post-partum women with a history of (VTE) has not been established. Researchers compared weight-adjusted intermediate-dose and fixed low-dose low-molecular-weight heparin and found the intermediate dose during the antepartum and...
Healthline

Endoscopy vs. Colonoscopy: How Do They Differ?

Endoscopy and colonoscopy are both minimally invasive procedures using similar tools. However, they have different purposes. Doctors use endoscopy in a wide range of testing throughout the body, but they perform a colonoscopy specifically to view the colon. An endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure that lets doctors view organs...
brytfmonline.com

The expert outlines five myths and facts about endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that occurs when the endometrium, a tissue that grows only in the uterus, begins to spread to other areas of the body, such as the ovaries, tubes, and even other organs, such as the intestines and bladder. According to the Ministry of Health, seven million...

