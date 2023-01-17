Madonna making ‘Celebration Tour’ stop in Austin for first time since 1985

(NEXSTAR) — The Queen of Pop is returning to Texas’ Capitol on tour for the first time in almost 40 years. On Tuesday, music icon Madonna announced the rollout of her 2023 “The Celebration Tour,” which promises a “party” and retrospective of her four-decade career.

The tour will stop at Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 21, according to Madonna.com.

The last time the 64-year-old “Material Girl” toured in Austin was May 5, 1985, at the Frank Erwin Center during “The Virgin Tour,” in support of her first two albums.

“The Celebration Tour” will also make stops at the Toyota Center in Houston and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 13 and 18, respectively.

All-in-all, Madonna has scheduled Texas dates on six of her 11 concert tours. The majority of dates have been in Houston and her last tour to make it through the Lone Star State was 2016’s “Rebel Heart Tour.”

Tickets for the Austin date go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. “The Celebration Tour” officially kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia.