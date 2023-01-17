ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' best and worst PFF grades from 2022 season

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRcDn_0kHeIwtO00

After doing a week-by-week breakdown of the Tennessee Titans’ Pro Football Focus grades during the 2022 season, it’s time to take a look at how players fared for the entire season.

Typically we also include offensive line, coverage and pass-rush stats along with the grades, but those will get their own articles in due time. For now, we’re just focused on the grades.

Earning the highest overall grade on the entire team is running back Derrick Henry, who notched an 85.9. On the defensive side of the ball, Denico Autry tallied a unit-high 82.8, barely squeaking out Jeffery Simmons’ 81.1.

Now, a look at the best and worst overall Pro Football Focus grades, as well as the marks for the offensive line, secondary, and other areas of the team.

Overall grades: Offense (min. 100 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ8lI_0kHeIwtO00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Top 6

RB Derrick Henry: 85.9

TE Chig Okonkwo: 75.4

QB Ryan Tannehill: 74.9

WR Treylon Burks: 74.1

C Ben Jones: 72.6

TE Austin Hooper: 68.8

Bottom 6

OL Dillon Radunz: 40.3

LT Dennis Daley: 46.1

QB Malik Willis: 51.9

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 52.3

OL Jordan Roos: 52.7

Pass-blocking grades (OL only, min. 50 pass-block snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQdij_0kHeIwtO00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

OL Corey Levin: 81.6

OL Dillon Radunz: 78.1

C Ben Jones: 68.4

RG Nate Davis: 66.8

OL Le’Raven Clark: 60.1

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 50.0

LT Dennis Daley: 45.5

LG Aaron Brewer: 45.4

OL Jordan Roos: 24.6

Run-blocking grades (OL only, min. 50 run-block snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS3Oe_0kHeIwtO00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

C Ben Jones: 74.5

RG Nate Davis: 69.8

OL Corey Levin: 64.6

LG Aaron Brewer: 63.3

OL Jordan Roos: 61.0

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 57.0

OL Le’Raven Clark: 52.1

LT Dennis Daley: 46.5

OL Dillon Radunz: 39.7

Overall grades: Defense (min. 100 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goAFI_0kHeIwtO00
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Top 6

DL Denico Autry: 82.8

DL Jeffery Simmons: 81.1

S Kevin Byard: 78.7

LB David Long: 76.2

OLB Tarell Basham: 73.7

DL Teair Tart: 73.1

Bottom 6

CB Caleb Farley: 42.5

DL Naquan Jones: 46.5

LB Dylan Cole: 53.3

DL Mario Edwards: 56.0

CB Greg Mabin: 56.3

DL Sam Okuayinonu: 57.2

Pass-rush grades (min. 50 pass-rush snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgFx1_0kHeIwtO00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Top 6

DL Jeffery Simmons: 79.3

DL Teair Tart: 75.9

DL Denico Autry: 75.0

OLB Tarell Basham: 67.5

DL DeMarcus Walker: 67.4

OLB Rashad Weaver: 62.6

Coverage grades (min. 50 coverage snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7g9Z_0kHeIwtO00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Top 10

S Kevin Byard: 81.0

S Andrew Adams: 74.8

S Amani Hooker: 71.5

CB Lonnie Johnson: 67.5

LB Zach Cunningham: 65.9

LB David Long: 62.9

CB Terrance Mitchell: 62.1

CB Tre Avery: 61.9

CB Roger McCreary: 60.4

DB Joshua Kalu: 59.0

Run defense grades (min. 50 run-defense snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5rXj_0kHeIwtO00
AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Top 10

DB Joshua Kalu: 93.5

LB David Long: 89.0

CB Kristian Fulton: 88.6

S Kevin Byard: 81.0

DL Denico Autry: 75.3

LB Monty Rice:73.8

LB Jack Gibbens: 73.7

CB Roger McCreary: 73.2

DL Jeffery Simmons: 73.0

DL Mario Edwards: 72.7

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys’ defense came to play. Dak Prescott did not, and now their season is over

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys season has ended in disappointment at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Some of the elements were the same. Robbie Gould was once again perfect on every kick he attempted. The Dallas run game was once again held to fewer than 80 yards. A lightly regarded quarterback with an offense built around short passes did enough to win — though this time it was Brock Purdy, not Jimmy Garoppolo leading the Niners to victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns LB doesn't think Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an every-down player

The Cleveland Browns traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And thus far, he has lived up to the billing of where he was selected. Now with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator, there is reason to believe he has room for continued improvement. One former Browns’ linebacker, D’Qwell Jackson, thinks he should only be playing on passing downs though.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott's interceptions vs. 49ers had precedents in the regular season

If you thought that Dak Prescott’s interception issues were behind him after he torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round… well, think again. Prescott, who tied with Davis Mills of the Houston Texans for the regular-season lead in interceptions (15) and pick-sixes (three) in the regular season, managed to throw four touchdowns and no picks against a Bucs defense that didn’t seem to want to be on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr reportedly doing homework on 'prospective' teams, including the Commanders

Every offseason since Ron Rivera arrived as head coach of the Washington Commanders, there have been trade rumors surrounding a veteran quarterback. Two years ago, it was Matthew Stafford. Washington put a serious offer on the table for Stafford, but the Los Angeles Rams offered more. Ultimately, Stafford wanted to play for the Rans and Sean McVay.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does the Commanders' offensive coordinator opening rank?

Someone is always to blame when a team’s season doesn’t go as expected. For fans, most of the blame goes to the offensive coordinator — right or wrong. The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the 2022 season. Turner’s firing was justified by Washington’s offensive performance late in the season. However, not everything was Turner’s fault. It wasn’t Turner’s fault Washington didn’t adequately address the quarterback position, nor was it his fault that head coach Ron Rivera didn’t upgrade the offensive line after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is the Steelers No. 1 NFL draft need?

Heading into the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a surprisingly short list of significant offseason roster needs. This young team came together in the second half of the season and several positions showed enough improvement that it changes up the dynamic of that all-important first-round pick. If we’ve seen anything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robbie Gould helps 49ers reach NFC title game by remaining perfect

Nothing in life is guaranteed except for death, taxes, and Robbie Gould converting a postseason field goal attempt. The former Penn State kicker once again was perfect on every field goal attempt he took in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, and the 49ers needed Gould’s perfect postseason career streak to continue. The 49ers won a defensive battle with the Cowboys to advance to next week’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Remarkably, Gould’s postseason clutchness streak continued on Sunday, as he is now a perfect 63-for-63 on field goals and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy