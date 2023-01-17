The Tigers traveled to Shoemaker on Friday (1/20/2023) to take on the Grey Wolves in a heated match up. The 1st quarter started off with the Tigers jumping out to an early lead in the 1st quarter with a lead of 11-7. As the 2nd quarter started the Tigers fended off the Grey Wolves attack with an impressive defensive effort to keep their lead going into half up 20-18. The 3rd quarter saw the Tigers stretch their lead by 2 to go into the 4th quarter up 29-25. The Tigers closed out the 4th quarter knocking down some free throws to seal the deal, Tigers win 43-36. Tigers improve their overall record to 20-7 with a district record of 5-2. Catch the Tigers back in action against State Ranked Ellison on Tuesday (1/24/2023) at home.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO