Georgetown, TX

beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers Fall in Tournament Finale

The Tigers hosted district opponent Lake Belton in the tournament finale. Both teams battled in the midfield and stressed the defenses, but the Broncos broke through late in the first half. After a scramble for a loose ball, Lake Belton got control and dribbled in the first score of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Coming out for the 2nd half, the Tigers pressed the Broncos and had multiple shots on goal, but could not break through. The Tigers begin District play on Friday as they host Waco University at Wilson Kerzee.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Belton Girls hosts the Shoemaker Greywolves

The Belton Tigers lost to Shoemaker 26 – 68. The Greywolves came out shooting well from the field and built a 6 – 23. Shoemaker continued to shoot the ball well and Belton continued to struggle making shots. The Tigers went into halftime down 12 – 40. The Belton girls continued to fight until the end. Trinity Espitia led the Tigers with 7 points and Leilah Maldonado added 6 points.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers Fall to Temple in Nail Biter, 1-0

The Tigers continued the second day of tournament play, taking on the Temple Wildcats. Temple pushed in the offensive zone early and pressured the Tigers to defend. Luck was not on the Tigers side as the keeper came out to deny the Wildcats striker. The ball slipped away and Temple tapped it in for a 1-0 lead. Opportunities presented themselves for both sides throughout the 2nd half, but the score stayed true as the Tigers fell to 1-1 on the season.
TEMPLE, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

SBMS Travel Itinerary to BHS vs BMS Wednesday, 1/25

Do not forget to order Jason’s Deli by 2pm Tuesday .https://gameday.jasonsdeli.com/app/login. If you choose not to use Jason’s Deli please have your daughters food by 3pm in the front office. We will leave to BHS at 4:30pm. 7A and 8B will play at 5:30pm. 7B and 8A will...
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

South 8A drops a close one to North Belton

South Belton 8A drops a close one to North Belton on Thursday night. South started the game fast with great defense. South went into halftime winning by the score of 16-11. North Belton rallied in the 3rd taking the lead 24-23. The 4th quarter was a battles as both teams played extremely hard. Missed free-throws hindered the Tigers, losing the game 36-32.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

BMS Boys Basketball Win All 4 vs Lamar MS

The BMS boys will be back in action next Thursday Jan. 26th at Belton High School vs South Belton Middle School at 5:30 and 6:30pm. *Photo by Billy Young (8th Grade BMS)
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers stand tall against the Grey Wolves

The Tigers traveled to Shoemaker on Friday (1/20/2023) to take on the Grey Wolves in a heated match up. The 1st quarter started off with the Tigers jumping out to an early lead in the 1st quarter with a lead of 11-7. As the 2nd quarter started the Tigers fended off the Grey Wolves attack with an impressive defensive effort to keep their lead going into half up 20-18. The 3rd quarter saw the Tigers stretch their lead by 2 to go into the 4th quarter up 29-25. The Tigers closed out the 4th quarter knocking down some free throws to seal the deal, Tigers win 43-36. Tigers improve their overall record to 20-7 with a district record of 5-2. Catch the Tigers back in action against State Ranked Ellison on Tuesday (1/24/2023) at home.
KILLEEN, TX

