Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls

Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wizards’ Rui Hachimura Makes Clear He Wants Fresh Start

One of the emerging names to watch in NBA trade rumors as the Feb. 9 deadline approaches is Rui Hachimura. The Washington Wizards forward has made recent comments that suggest a desire for a change of scenery. Hachmiura showcased his potential during Saturday’s win over the Orlando Magic. He finished...
Yardbarker

Four trade targets for Mavericks who could provide much-needed help for Luka Doncic

Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that fact known to the organization in recent weeks. While Doncic is having one of his greatest years yet, no one has filled the void left by the now-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the top secondary option. It has led to inconsistency and a team fighting just to stay a few games over .500.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father

Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Insider explains Lakers' NBA trade-deadline prospects

If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan hoping the team can swing a blockbuster that makes a major impact on their season, you may want to have a more conservative outlook on roster changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski gave an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls

Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call

Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker

New York Yankees hot takes for the 2023 season (Part 1)

With spring training about a month away, the New York Yankees are in the dead of the off-season. A few rumors about the left field position have bubbled to the surface, notably the interest in Jurickson Profar. Still, the team is buying their time and remaining conservative until they are able to create a position battle that will hopefully bring the best out of players on the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

