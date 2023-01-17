Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
bitcoinist.com
TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends
TEXT MESSAGE SYSTEM – Send and receive fully encrypted text messages. TEZRO Exchange – Allows users to trade their digital assets, including more than 1000 cryptocurrencies. TEZRO Gift – Allows you to offer digital gifts to loved ones. Buy Goods in Tezro – Buy electronics, clothes, art,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 7 Cryptos Set to Moon in 2023
After all the doom and gloom of 2022, it’s good to look forward to the new year with a newfound sense of optimism. There’s a rising feeling that the crypto market is set to bounce back, with certain new and established players ready to skyrocket. With that in mind, here’s a list of the top cryptos set to moon in 2023. Read on to find out how these stars will shine… and which one will shine the brightest.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) Are Starting To Dip Lately But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Still The Best Undervalued Crypto Asset Due To Its Interoperability
Not all dips are meant to be bought. Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) are starting to dip lately which could be a signal for investors to look for other alternatives in the market. Some Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) investors may see this as a buying opportunity but it would actually be a lost opportunity because there is an even better, more undervalued crypto asset in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol
Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
Benzinga
Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report
Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
bitcoinist.com
CoinDesk Might Have Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson As Potential Buyer
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the blockchain network Cardano, is interested in purchasing CoinDesk, DCG’s media arm, despite the company’s current difficulties. According to Yahoo! Finance, Hoskinson’s reasoning as to why he has shown strong interest in buying up DCG’s media unit is that he believes journalism integrity should be restored. The Cardano co-founder’s interest was made known after CoinDesk announced its exploration of a possible sale.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
The Guardian
UK offers £600m to support steel industry’s green transition
The companies running Britain’s four remaining steel blastfurnaces have been offered £600m in government support to invest in lower-emissions technology. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to confirm the help of £300m each for British Steel and Tata Steel in an announcement as soon as this week, although the timing will depend on them accepting the offers. The BBC first reported the government offer to both companies.
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Investors Are Making Massive Gains While Aptos (APT) and Filecoin (FIL) Struggles To Maintain Value
With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) approaching its launch date on February 3rd, investors are reaping the rewards of an increase in its price to $0.17 due to its unique interoperability model. Experts predict a 1000x increase in price when the final stage of launch ends in less than 30 Days, leading many to believe that this is an opportunity for substantial gains.
bitcoinist.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), VeChain (VET), and 1INCH Bracing for a Bull Market Breakout
With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) nearly selling out during presale following an 980% surge, VeChain (VET) steadily gaining in value, and 1INCH continuing to go from strength to strength, these three crypto projects are each looking poised for a breakout. Let’s take a closer look at why traders and investors alike are betting on these projects as they brace for a bull market breakout.
bitcoinist.com
Convex (CVX) Updates its Staking Process, Curve (CRV) up 8.62%, Snowfall Protocol releases working prototype of staking app
The little surge across the crypto market has motivated existing protocols to revamp their projects and level up with new entrants. DeFi protocols were not left out as Convex Finance works on updating its staking process. Automated Market Maker, Curve has also seen a surge in users and value by up to 8.62% over the past few days.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Rises Another 4%, Becomes Most Traded Token Among Top 100 Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu has seen 4% gains in the past 24 hours as the meme coin becomes the most traded token among the top 100 Ethereum whales. As per data from the crypto whale tracker service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu has been the number one traded coin among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales today.
bitcoinist.com
UAE Sees Key Role For Crypto As Gulf State Eyes To Boost Trading Policies
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is looking to adopt cryptocurrency in a ‘major role’ in its trading policies, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speaking with Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland – where the World Economic Forum is currently being held – UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, made some positive statements on the potential role of cryptocurrency in the economy of the gulf nation.
bitcoinist.com
This XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Today, Without Ripple’s Approval
The XRP Ledger will see a new amendment go live today, without the explicit approval of Ripple (as always). The “CheckCashMakesTrustLine” amendment will be automatically activated on the XRP Ledger today with a majority of 27 out of 34 votes. The amendment will adjust the “checks” feature of...
bitcoinist.com
Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early
Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Recover, Polkadot (DOT) Up 2.7%, While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Might Be The Next Big Thing
Three promising tokens on the market right now and their current situations include Dogecoin’s (DOGE) announcement of a development fund and its possible impact on the token’s price, Polkadot’s (DOT) recent spike contrasting to its last years performance, and finally, the emerging hero, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and its presale wins.
bitcoinist.com
Filecoin (FIL) Offers Decentralized Storage, Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Ready to Skyrocket
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which seeks to make crowdfunding easily available to both startups and regular investors, is gaining a lot of traction in the venture capital industry today. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the third stage of its presale and has so far recorded gains of 987%. On the...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Cuts CO2 Emissions By 25%, Becomes 3rd Fastest Crypto At Slashing Carbon Footprint
As a result of the coordinated efforts of chain developers and billionaire Elon Musk, the annual carbon emissions of Dogecoin decreased by around a quarter in 2022, making the meme token one of the quickest crypto assets at reducing carbon discharge. According to a recent research by foreign currency data...
