Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet

Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends

TEXT MESSAGE SYSTEM – Send and receive fully encrypted text messages. TEZRO Exchange – Allows users to trade their digital assets, including more than 1000 cryptocurrencies. TEZRO Gift – Allows you to offer digital gifts to loved ones. Buy Goods in Tezro – Buy electronics, clothes, art,...
Top 7 Cryptos Set to Moon in 2023

After all the doom and gloom of 2022, it’s good to look forward to the new year with a newfound sense of optimism. There’s a rising feeling that the crypto market is set to bounce back, with certain new and established players ready to skyrocket. With that in mind, here’s a list of the top cryptos set to moon in 2023. Read on to find out how these stars will shine… and which one will shine the brightest.
Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) Are Starting To Dip Lately But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Still The Best Undervalued Crypto Asset Due To Its Interoperability

Not all dips are meant to be bought. Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) are starting to dip lately which could be a signal for investors to look for other alternatives in the market. Some Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) investors may see this as a buying opportunity but it would actually be a lost opportunity because there is an even better, more undervalued crypto asset in the market.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol

Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report

Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
CoinDesk Might Have Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson As Potential Buyer

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the blockchain network Cardano, is interested in purchasing CoinDesk, DCG’s media arm, despite the company’s current difficulties. According to Yahoo! Finance, Hoskinson’s reasoning as to why he has shown strong interest in buying up DCG’s media unit is that he believes journalism integrity should be restored. The Cardano co-founder’s interest was made known after CoinDesk announced its exploration of a possible sale.
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
UK offers £600m to support steel industry’s green transition

The companies running Britain’s four remaining steel blastfurnaces have been offered £600m in government support to invest in lower-emissions technology. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to confirm the help of £300m each for British Steel and Tata Steel in an announcement as soon as this week, although the timing will depend on them accepting the offers. The BBC first reported the government offer to both companies.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Investors Are Making Massive Gains While Aptos (APT) and Filecoin (FIL) Struggles To Maintain Value

With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) approaching its launch date on February 3rd, investors are reaping the rewards of an increase in its price to $0.17 due to its unique interoperability model. Experts predict a 1000x increase in price when the final stage of launch ends in less than 30 Days, leading many to believe that this is an opportunity for substantial gains.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), VeChain (VET), and 1INCH Bracing for a Bull Market Breakout

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) nearly selling out during presale following an 980% surge, VeChain (VET) steadily gaining in value, and 1INCH continuing to go from strength to strength, these three crypto projects are each looking poised for a breakout. Let’s take a closer look at why traders and investors alike are betting on these projects as they brace for a bull market breakout.
UAE Sees Key Role For Crypto As Gulf State Eyes To Boost Trading Policies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is looking to adopt cryptocurrency in a ‘major role’ in its trading policies, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speaking with Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland – where the World Economic Forum is currently being held – UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, made some positive statements on the potential role of cryptocurrency in the economy of the gulf nation.
This XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Today, Without Ripple’s Approval

The XRP Ledger will see a new amendment go live today, without the explicit approval of Ripple (as always). The “CheckCashMakesTrustLine” amendment will be automatically activated on the XRP Ledger today with a majority of 27 out of 34 votes. The amendment will adjust the “checks” feature of...
Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early

Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
