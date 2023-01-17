Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
WTOK-TV
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is still underway. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall. Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in...
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
WTOK-TV
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
WTOK-TV
MPD Investigates first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) Meridian police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023. According to Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens, a male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family., Stevens said.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater. 3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. 4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
2:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a commercial burglar alarm on N Pearl Street. 2:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 16. 3:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a dispute on Alena...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
WTOK-TV
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road. The precautionary advisory was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a broken water line. When pressure is restored,...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
WTOK-TV
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
wcbi.com
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
WTOK-TV
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
WTOK-TV
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘There’s No Reason to Ever Bite a Child’: Mississippi Daycare Worker Allegedly Sinks Teeth Into 1-Year-Old In Her Care, Is Released on Bond
A Mississippi woman has been released on bond after being charged with child abuse while working in a daycare. Authorities report Haley Rozek bit one of the children left under her supervision. Police say the former caretaker said it was an accident as she tried to calm the baby down.
Comments / 0