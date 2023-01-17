Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes-AMG's New CEO Is Already Out After Corporate Reshuffle At Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz is making some serious personnel changes, and the big one is the replacement of Mercedes-AMG CEO and head of Top End Vehicle group Phillip Schiemer by Michael Schiebe, currently the Chief of Staff to the CEO of Mercedes-Benz group AG, Ola Kallenius. Schiebe will take over the role of AMG boss on March 1st, and will report to Markus Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer.
An F1-Powered Hypercar Like The Mercedes-AMG ONE Will Never Happen Again
Mercedes-AMG Director of Vehicle Development Steffen Jastrow says that an F1-powered hypercar like the AMG ONE will never happen again. And he believes that this assessment applies to all brands, not just AMG. Speaking to the Australian publication carsales at the local launch of the latest C 63 sedan, the development boss reiterated just how difficult it was to build the ONE.
2024 BMW X5 Facelift's Exterior Design Exposed In Leaked Photos
Images of the 2024 BMW X5 have leaked ahead of the reveal, giving us our first glimpse into what the automaker's refreshed luxury SUV will look like when it launches in spring 2023, accompanied by an M variant. Shared by CocheSpias on Instagram, pictures show a visibly revised front and...
Speccing The First Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider In America Is The Hardest Thing A Billionaire Can Do
Not-so-poor Manny Khoshbin recently found himself with just one day to spec "one of the first, if not the first," Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider models for America. Aston Martin specced out three versions for him to help with the decision-making, but Khoshbin fired up his video camera and went to the showroom to make his own decisions.
The Volkswagen ID.7 Might Have The World's Smartest Climate Control System
Volkswagen's ID.7 will launch with the smartest air-conditioning system in the world when it debuts in the second quarter of 2023. It may seem odd that VW invested so much into a system that has been around since 1940 and widespread since the 1970s, but one of the critical definitions of luxury is ease and comfort.
Porsche's New Shapeshifting Longtail Bodywork Grows And Shrinks As You Drive
Porsche has developed a new active aero system that can actively change the length of a sports car, turning it from a regular-sized machine into a slippery longtail variant within seconds. While Porsche's race cars and RS division road cars like the new 911 GT3 RS are known for their...
2024 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate First Look Review: The Apex Of DBS
Practice makes perfect, and five years since the modern Aston Martin DBS went into production, the British marque has created perhaps the finest iteration of the super grand tourer yet: the DBS 770 Ultimate. With 759 mechanical horsepower (or 770 metric horses, the output from which it takes its name), the 770 Ultimate is the most powerful production Aston Martin ever. No, we haven't forgotten about the Valkyrie, but Aston defines that as a limited model.
Bentley Reveals Bespoke Continental GT S Coupe Twins Inspired By Bathurst 12-Hour Race Car
Luxury automaker Bentley is paying tribute to the Bathurst 12 Hour with a pair of bespoke Continental GT S coupes, created by Mulliner and Bentley Sydney. Revived in 2007, the racing series takes place at the famed Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. The Crewe-based automaker has proven successful in the past, with a Bentley Continental GT3 claiming victory in 2020.
Lamborghini's 60th-Anniversary "Unexpected Activities" Could Include Special Edition Countach
In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander And Outlander PHEV Special Edition Celebrates 40 Years In The US
Mitsubishi recently celebrated 40 years of doing business as a brand in the US and commemorates its time here with 40th Anniversary Special Edition Outlander and Outlander PHEV trims. Each anniversary edition gets a unique paint scheme, badging, and premium accessories Mitsubishi says offers "a special value." "Throughout the past...
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Overview: What We Know So Far
Despite offering a range of electric vehicles in other markets, VW of America has focused its local EV efforts on getting the built-in-Tennessee ID.4 electric crossover out the door to build volumes in the popular electric SUV segment. But that doesn't mean that VW has given up on passenger cars in the USA. In fact, it made quite a splash by bringing back the once-popular Passat form factor as the cutting-edge ID.7 electric mid-size sedan at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Maserati Sneakily Reveals The 2024 GranTurismo's Biggest Secret
The new Maserati GranTurismo was released to the world in October of 2022, but Maserati hasn't shown photos of the interior until now. Despite the importance of its exquisite-looking four-seater sports car, the Italian automaker hasn't made a song and dance about the interior, and instead low-key showed it off via social media.
Nissan And Renault Are Finally Getting Closer To A New Alliance Deal
Progress has been made regarding a restructured alliance deal between Nissan and Renault as the two automakers continue to resolve their disagreements. Per Reuters, a Nissan board committee has reviewed proposals sent by Renault to renew the alliance, and it appears they were well-received. The next phase of talks will supposedly involve Renault CEO Luca De Meo heading to Japan later this month to talk directly with his Nissan counterpart, CEO Makoto Uchida.
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
Mercedes-AMG F1 Boss Toto Wolff Is Selling His Immaculate Ferrari F40
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff is selling his immaculate Ferrari F40 in the UK after a complete overhaul to maintain its perfect condition. This particular F40 was one of 27 delivered new to Spain and one of 1,315 produced globally. It's offered for sale through Tom Hartley Jnr after a complete overhaul by Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.R.L, an official Ferrari retailer and famed restorer of classics.
Porsche Classic Expands Retrofit Infotainment Options For Older 911s, Boxsters, and Cayennes
An expansion of the Porsche Classic Communication Management product range is now available for owners of the sixth-generation 911, first-gen Cayennes, and second-generation Boxster/Cayman models. These retrofitted infotainment systems are Apple CarPlay (beginning with iPhone 5) and Android Auto compatible. Porsche Classic started selling two infotainment systems for vintage models...
Alpine Will Target Porsche Macan EV And Cayenne Coupe In US Market
Renault brand CEO Laurent Rossi has confirmed the US market plays a crucial role in the French automaker's revenue and sales ambitions. To clarify, this does not mean the US will receive Renault models but rather those from the performance division, Alpine. The goal is to sell two Alpine EVs beginning in 2027 or 2028. Expect a midsize and a larger crossover to go on sale. We first learned about Alpine coming to the US market in November, and more details have now emerged.
Winnebago Unveils All-Electric RV Prototype With 108 Miles Of Range
Eco-friendly adventurers, rejoice! Winnebago has lifted the lid on its first-ever electric recreational vehicle, built to be an environmentally responsible travel companion for holidaymakers across the country. Based on the Ford E-Transit, the eRV2 uses Winnebago's proprietary Iron Blade house battery system. When we last wrote about the all-electric camper...
Hyundai Shares More Details And Engine Choices Of Funky New Kona
Following the reveal in December last year, Hyundai has shared more details regarding the new 2024 Kona range. While the information concerns the Korean variant, it gives us an idea of what to expect from US-bound models. Let's kick off with the engines on offer. Hyundai says gas-only variants will...
New Porsche 963 And 911 GT3 R To Be Unleashed At Daytona
After a strict 12-month testing program and nearly 20,000 test miles, the new Porsche 963 hybrid will debut in the GTP class at the Roar Before the 24. This a three-day test at the Daytona International Speedway, allowing teams to set up the cars and qualify for the Rolex 24 at Daytona a week later.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0