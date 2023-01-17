Renault brand CEO Laurent Rossi has confirmed the US market plays a crucial role in the French automaker's revenue and sales ambitions. To clarify, this does not mean the US will receive Renault models but rather those from the performance division, Alpine. The goal is to sell two Alpine EVs beginning in 2027 or 2028. Expect a midsize and a larger crossover to go on sale. We first learned about Alpine coming to the US market in November, and more details have now emerged.

2 DAYS AGO