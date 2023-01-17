Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates to personally lead prosecution of man accused of killing cellmate in October
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates will play a role in a highly publicized murder case. Gordon Staron is charged in the October killing in Baltimore's Central Booking of Javarick Gantt, who was deaf. Bates is going to court to prosecute this case personally. Staron was already facing murder charges...
Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church
A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 69-year-old beloved woman inside her East Baltimore church. Manzie Smith Jr., 63, pleaded guilty to the murder of Evelyn Player who was stabbed to death in November 2021. Smith received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended and five years of probation. The […] The post Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church appeared first on 92 Q.
Teen Accused Of Trading Puppy For Gun, Murdering 8-Year-Old Brother In Baltimore: Reports
The older brother of an 8-year-old boy who fatally shot himself under his brother's watch is being charged with murder and assault, according to multiple reports. Devin Wilson, 18, is facing charges of first and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree assault and other firearms charges after the death of his brother, Dylan King, 8, at the end of 2022, the reports continue.
Missing Dad Was Brutally Stabbed, Left For Dead In Drug Deal Gone Bad: Prince William PD
A drug deal gone wrong led to the brutal stabbing death of a Virginia dad whose blood-stained car was ditched in Prince William County, and his body in Prince George's County, MD. Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy are believed to have stabbed Jose Abelino Guerrero...
Man Convicted Of Murdering Former Roommate In Front Of Women, Infant In Montgomery County
A man who forced his way into his former Montgomery County home in 2021 may spend life living behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering 39-year-old James Beverly in front of his family in Silver Spring, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Tremayne Dorsey, 44, was convicted...
Police release video of suspects wanted for deadly stabbing
Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
WBAL Radio
Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone
A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In Prince George's Remembered For Cheerfulness, Kindness
A community is mourning the devastating loss of a 33-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Laurel. Michelle Dudley was found tragically stabbed to death outside of a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Police...
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
