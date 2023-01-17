Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state’s border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. This is the fifth contract to be awarded for...
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
Mexican women sentenced for smuggling heroin balls in bags of potato chips
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women from Monterrey have been sentenced to prison for smuggling balls of heroin in bags of potato chips, authorities announced Tuesday. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, were each sentenced to three years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. […]
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation. One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning. The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree...
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
Clouds, Slight Shower Chance Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air several thousand feet above the surface over the western gulf and northeastern Mexico will arrive above our dry airmass by Friday. The lack of sunshine will mean cooler afternoon temperatures. Although the deepest layer of moist air will be to our east, their is a slight chance of scattered light showers over our area. Drier air aloft will follow on Sunday with clearing skies.
