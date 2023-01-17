ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event will be held Jan. 23

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting tomorrow, January 23. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with a special performance from Norfolk State University’s “Spartan Legion” Marching Band. The ceremony will also have remarks from the casino’s General...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back

The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019! https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/after-3-years-of-bad-luck-this-years-ocean-view-st-patricks-day-parade-is-back/. After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View …. The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/body-found-floating-in-isle-of-wight-retention-pond/. Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond. According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office,...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. https://www.wavy.com/weather/forecast/. Abortion rights supporters march in Williamsburg …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting tomorrow,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Abortion rights supporters march in Williamsburg …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit from Chesapeake ends in Newport News with fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash. Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the pursuit, according to a press release. On, January...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

