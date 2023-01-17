Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Gaskill, who grew up in the Bow Creek section of Virginia Beach, spent countless hours with his dad, Joe Sr., restoring a beloved 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. “It was a five-year restoration to bring it back to its original state,” Gaskill said. “We...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event will be held Jan. 23
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting tomorrow, January 23. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with a special performance from Norfolk State University’s “Spartan Legion” Marching Band. The ceremony will also have remarks from the casino’s General...
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
WAVY News 10
After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back
The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019!
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s landscape socially, economically
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city’s social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside. Following the Thursday night charity event testing ahead...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident
According to a message sent from the School Division Leadership Team, the team is working alongside the police department and school security to address the trespassing incident.
Knife found on Portsmouth school bus, student disciplined
Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson sent out a message to families stating that the school was made aware that a knife was found on a school bus while it was on its dismissal route.
WAVY News 10
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
Portsmouth city leader says change is needed after third homicide in three weeks
A man died after a shooting last night in Portsmouth on Town Pointe Road, making this the third homicide in the city since the beginning of 2023.
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
Two injured following two shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Man dies in shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
WAVY News 10
NN Police looking for missing child
Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
NN Police: missing child returned home and safe
Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
WAVY News 10
Police pursuit from Chesapeake ends in Newport News with fatal crash
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash. Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the pursuit, according to a press release. On, January...
Newport News receives $640K grant to grow Seafood Industrial Park
According to a press release, the grant will be matched with $200,000 in local funds and will go towards design work for the development of a seafood market, dock improvements and dredging design.
Abortion rights supporters march in Williamsburg on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
Dozens of people marched around the Williamsburg-James City County General District Courthouse Sunday to advocate for freedom of choice. For people in attendance, it was an upsetting anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision.
