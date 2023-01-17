Austin Butler has done pretty well for himself lately. He’s widely expected to nab his first Oscar nomination for his breakthrough performance in Elvis next week, and his next role will be opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that his first brush with the gossip pages was as Vanessa Hudgens’s first boyfriend post-Zac Efron in 2011.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO