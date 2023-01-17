Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Wears a Dress That Bella Hadid Debuted on the Runway
If Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Victoria Beckham are involved in a story, figuring out whose name to feature in the headline is basically a fashion magazine website’s own personal “trolley problem.” We’ll surely figure it out by the time you’re reading this, but we suppose we ought to first focus on Jenner. She’s the reason behind looping all these names together in the first place.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Zendaya Will Always Be Storm Reid’s Style Icon
Storm Reid photographed by Justin Von Oldershausen for W magazine in 2020. Styling by Jenna Wojciechowski. Hair by Nai’vasha and makeup by Camille Thompson using CHANEL Makeup. Reid wears Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes. It’s barely one month into the new year, but 19-year-old Storm Reid is already...
Jennifer Coolidge Enlists Help For Her TikTok Debut
The current reigning queen of the Internet is looking to expand her kingdom, so on Thursday, Jennifer Coolidge made her debut on TikTok and, of course, she’s already making her mark on the platform. “Hi, this is my first TikTok,” Coolidge said in a selfie-style video. The actress looked...
Vanessa Hudgens Breaks Her Silence on Austin Butler’s New Voice
Austin Butler has done pretty well for himself lately. He’s widely expected to nab his first Oscar nomination for his breakthrough performance in Elvis next week, and his next role will be opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that his first brush with the gossip pages was as Vanessa Hudgens’s first boyfriend post-Zac Efron in 2011.
