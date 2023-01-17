PIERRE – Landowners and concerned citizens from around the state congregated Wednesday in the Capitol to advocate for protection from compulsory land acquisition, or eminent domain, and to support a bill limiting the practice. They criticized three projects planned in the state — two carbon capture pipelines and a pumped storage project — all of […] The post Landowners congregate in Capitol to push for tighter restrictions on eminent domain appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO