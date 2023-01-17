Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRBI Radio
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
korncountry.com
2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
WRBI Radio
IDOH mobile vaccination clinic in Laurel Thursday afternoon
Laurel, IN — The Indiana Department of Health Mobile Unit (pictured) will be parked at the Laurel Fire Department Thursday afternoon, offering COVID and flu vaccines and COVID tests for adults and children. The van will be there from Noon until 6 pm. Appointments are recommended by logging onto...
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
eaglecountryonline.com
Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Vehicle Fire Near Cross Plains
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Photo credit: Adam Hunger. (Cross Plains, Ind.) – Firefighters got an early wake up call on Tuesday. Friendship Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of County Road 900 South and Locust Street just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters located a 1998 Dodge...
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
1017thepoint.com
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
WRBI Radio
Decatur County purchasing body cams for Sheriff’s deputies
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies will soon be wearing body cameras. Sheriff Bill Meyerrose went before Decatur County Commissioners this week to request the devices, which he championed when he was running for the office. Meyerrose was elected in November. Three quotes were received: one was...
Change of plans for $1B project at former Tri-County Mall
A new site plan shows major changes for the $1 billion quest to convert the former Tri-County Mall into an amenity-rich apartment community.
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
WRBI Radio
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
shelbycountypost.com
Fire destroys Shelby County home
A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
cbs4indy.com
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
