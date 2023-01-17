Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Last winter, following the conclusion of another sub-.500 Vikings season, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were shown the door. That meant, for the first time in a long time, fans got to follow the intrigue of searches for replacements at both crucial leadership positions. It was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First-Year Raider Evaluations: Keelan Cole
Much of the focus regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game heading into the 2022 season was centered around Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. There wasn't much talk about what the supporting class would look like, as much of the wide receiver room had changed over the off-season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerry Jones Says McCarthy’s Status ‘Remains Safe’ After Loss to 49ers
View the original article to see embedded media. Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe” as the team’s coach and that Jones agreed with McCarthy’s decision making with kicker Brett Maher.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sleeper Candidate Emerges for Colts Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked with more than 10 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and the latest can be considered one of the bigger-dark horses in the search. The Colts announced on Friday afternoon they had completed an interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
Micah Parsons had a few choice words for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason in a 19–12 divisional round loss to the 49ers. Parsons was quick to respond to Samuel over a celebratory Instagram post, captioned “Don’t Poke the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Foyesade Oluokun Believes Offseason Improvement Is a Must for the Jaguars
In the post game locker room following an AFC Divisional Round exit, players were called upon to give reflections of the 2022-2023 journey. From 3-7 to 9-8 and defying odds along the way, this year's Jaguars squad rose to the occasion. However, for the players the freshness of the loss...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game
The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season. The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Bengals NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants
PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing. He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?
Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season. The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MLB Writer Says Royals Are Most Likely to Go Worst to First in 2023
After winning 74 games in 2021 and appearing ready to usher in a youth movement and take a small step forward in 2022, the Kansas City Royals struggled throughout the year and ended with nearly 100 losses. Taking a step back from the year prior, Kansas City posted a 65-97 record and finished dead last in the American League Central division. Under new leadership in the front office and in the dugout, the club's hope is that better days are ahead this coming season.
Comments / 0