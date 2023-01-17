Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
1 person, multiple animals killed in Brooksville fire
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" fire that killed one person and multiple animals early Friday morning.
Moffitt Cancer Center breaks ground on massive Pasco County campus
The 775 acre campus is named after Agricultural Commissioner and former Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson. In comparison, Moffitt's original Magnolia campus is only 25 acres. Moffitt says the campus will be more like a medical city — in fact, bigger than the city of Tampa itself.
Unidentified remains recovered from ‘intense’ Hernando County house fire
Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
Human bones found in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human bones were found in New Port Richey, the agency said Thursday evening. The human bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road, not far from a known homeless encampment, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
Contractor Who Stole Thousands From Lakeland Homeowner Convicted
LAKELAND, Fla. – A local contractor has been convicted by a jury on charges of theft while working at a Lakeland home in 2021. In the early part of 2021, a local resident had a bathroom in her home renovated. The project took a couple
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
fox13news.com
Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a massive illegal dump site. Old stained clothes, worn-out mattresses, and who knows what else is strewn from one end of the property to the other. The site is just off...
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
fox13news.com
'It’s called malfunction junction for a reason': Changes on the way for I-275, I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is always backed up during rush hour on Interstates 275 and 4 in Tampa, but construction will begin soon on potential solutions. For Tampa drivers, there’s a special phrase for driving in the downtown interchange. "As it is now, it’s called ‘malfunction junction’ for a...
Bay News 9
Survey asks residents what they want built under the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in south Tampa are being asked what they would like to see built underneath the Selmon Expressway. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is now conducting a survey of residents to help determine what will be built under the roadway at the intersection of MacDill Avenue and Bay To Bay Boulevard.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
Comments / 0