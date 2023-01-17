ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Candlelight vigil to honor mom, daughter who died in NJ house fire

By Mira Wassef
 5 days ago

HAZLET, New Jersey (PIX11) — A law enforcement officer and her young daughter, who died when their home caught fire last week, will be honored during a candlelight vigil in New Jersey Tuesday night.

The vigil was held near the gazebo at Hazlet’s Veterans Park at 1776 Union Ave. at 6 p.m., officials said.

New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Supervisory Officer Jacqueline Montanaro and her daughter, Madelyn, were trapped in their Brookside Avenue home in Hazlet when the fire broke out just after midnight on Friday, authorities said.

Montanaro heroically attempted to rescue her child during the blaze before they succumbed to their injuries a few days later, officials said.

“With profound sadness, we mourn the tragic loss of US Customs & Border Protection Supervisory Officer Jacqueline Montanaro and her young daughter Madelyn.⁣⁣” New Jersey Transit Police tweeted Monday.

Montanaro leaves behind her husband, William Montanaro, and daughter, Evelyn, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

“We cannot express in words how tragic the loss of this amazing supervisor, colleague, friend, mom, and hero is to our community,” the crowdfunding post said.

Mayor Michael Sachs and the Hazlet Township Committee and Police Chaplain Barry Mulligan lit candles at the vigil to remember the victims.

