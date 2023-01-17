The past few years have seen a resurgence in ’70s-, ’80s-, and ’90s-inspired home decor trends that homeowners and interior designers alike were nearly certain were left in the past. Out of all of them, one of the most impressive and surprising comebacks has been the renewed obsession with wallpaper. Available in a plethora of modern and stylish designs and patterns, wallpaper is now easier to apply (and remove) than ever, making it popular among both interior designers and home decor DIYers.

5 DAYS AGO