6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Should Your Kitchen Floors Be Darker Than Your Cabinets?
Dark flooring may not fit everyone's preferences, but can it be worked into a kitchen correctly to create a dynamic space in your home that can inspire you?
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
BHG
Wallpaper Made a Major Comeback—Can the Wallpaper Border Do the Same?
The past few years have seen a resurgence in ’70s-, ’80s-, and ’90s-inspired home decor trends that homeowners and interior designers alike were nearly certain were left in the past. Out of all of them, one of the most impressive and surprising comebacks has been the renewed obsession with wallpaper. Available in a plethora of modern and stylish designs and patterns, wallpaper is now easier to apply (and remove) than ever, making it popular among both interior designers and home decor DIYers.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Fox Tiny House for Family of Three
Soren and his parents purchased this beautiful tiny house from Baluchon which they’re taking to a home in the Alps. He loves foxes, and chose to name their tiny house “Fox” in Danish. He has a spot on the couch-to-bed in the living room, while his parents have a queen bed in the ladder-accessible loft.
tinyhousetalk.com
20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny
Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
Essence
Here Are The Top 5 Furniture Pieces From Viola Davis And Julius Tennon’s Home
The couple’s newly-renovated home embodies tranquility, strength, and character, and we’re also fans of their standout home decor. Earlier this month, the celebrity couple revealed their beautiful Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest for their February 2023 issue, inspiring interior design enthusiasts everywhere to take note. We were equally influenced by Davis and Tennon’s Toluca Lake abode. The couple lived in their home for five years before taking on a massive renovation with Los Angeles-based designer Michaela Cadiz. They decided to lean on color to brighten the previously monochromatic scheme. “I always want to go big and bold, but not too bold, not garish,” says Davis to Architectural Digest.
tinyhousetalk.com
20′ Indigo River Tiny Home w/ Amazing Half Loft
Here’s a great 20′ tiny home that puts a unique twist on a loft. It features a half loft — on the bottom half is the bedroom, and on the top is the living room with plenty of standing room. This means no climbing downstairs in the middle of the night to the bathroom (which has a shower stall and a toilet).
How To Decorate Your Nursery Like HGTV Star Christina Hall
Decorating a nursery can be a lot of fun, and there is tons of inspiration out there, but Christina Hall's coastal nursery will leave you in awe.
tinyhousetalk.com
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
We added £85,000 to rundown flat using smart DIY hacks – now it’s our dream home
A COUPLE added £85,000 to the value of their rundown flat to create their dream home by using smart DIY hacks. Sophie Donnelly, 29, and partner Mark Stacey, 34, from Walthamstow, Greater London, bought their two-bedroom, one-bathroom Victorian flat in 2020 for £465,000 after selling their previous home.
Granny Pod Vs. Mother-In-Law Suite: What's The Difference?
From creating rental income to providing extra living space, ADUs serve different purposes. So, what's the difference between an in-law suite and a granny pod?
