Catskill, NY

Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian

Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Country star Zach Bryan coming to Upstate NY, refuses to use Ticketmaster

Country star Zach Bryan is coming to Upstate New York this spring, and you won’t have to use Ticketmaster to see him. The “Something in the Orange” singer announced his 2023 “Burn Burn Burn” tour dates Thursday, including a May 26 concert at MVP Arena in Albany. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Girl missing from Saratoga County found safe

A missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe, say investigators. Avery Hammond-Mosher had been missing from Greenfield Center since Saturday. She also has ties to Scotia. Investigators have not released any other details at this time.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

