ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Popup clinic offering free healthcare services coming to Centre County

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FJO4_0kHeCFal00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It can be difficult for families to get the proper healthcare they need, but a popup clinic coming to Centre County will be offering services for free.

From March 25 to March 26 the first ever Remote Area Medical (RAM) popup clinic will be at Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School at 4528 Penns Valley Road in Spring Mills. Patients won’t be forced to show any form of ID since all services are free.

RAM brings popup clinics that offer dental, vision, and medical services to communities in need. President of Penn State Remote Area Medical David Starnes, who is hosting the clinics, posted on Facebook that he saw the area could use the free services.

Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers

Patients will have to choose from either dental or vision care. Medical services such as physical exams, RX Consultations and more are offered for every patient at the clinic. For dental patients will undergo cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, while vision patients will be put through eye exams, evaluations, and can even get prescription glasses on-site.

The parking lot will open at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and clinic doors will open at about 6 a.m. If anyone plans to get to the clinic early and wait, they should be prepared and bring food, water, clothes and any medicine they may need. Bathrooms will be provided though.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

More information regarding the popup clinic can be found by going to RAM’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

New townhouses aimed at helping affordable housing opens in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families. Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
WTAJ

Penns Valley School District to add school resource officers following community survey

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County school district is working to keep their students safe with the addition of district-wide school resource officers. After multiple months of conversations, the Penns Valley Area School District will begin the hiring process of four school resource officers to serve its students. “We’ve had intruder drills, as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
BIG RUN, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Frank Burns calls to ease housing authority burden in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72) of Cambria County is calling for a change in a federal policy regarding the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Burns said he wants to keep the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) responsible for payments for the program, even when families leave Cambria County. The program is more commonly […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

CNB Bank, Penn State DuBois donate $300,000 to LaunchBox

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pa., has established the second-largest endowment to date in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox. The LaunchBox is powered by the Penn State DuBois (NCPA LaunchBox).  The organization has pledged $150,000, matched one-to-one by Penn State through a recently concluded matching gifts program, providing […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary reported at care facility

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Mike Carbonara announces bid for Cambria Co. judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Attorney Mike Carbonara is entering the race for Cambria County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas with a promise to bring the same kind of“listening, careful preparation, and empathy” he’s employed for over two decades as a prosecutor and private-practice attorney. Carbonara’s 18-year record as an Assistant District Attorney […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

7,600 gallons of fuel oil leaked at Spring Farms Elementary

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Huntingdon County School District will operate on a three-hour delay Monday after thousands of gallons of fuel oil leaked at one of its elementary schools. The Southern Huntingdon County School District announced on Facebook a certified underground fiberglass heating fuel tank leaked approximately 7,600 gallons of fuel oil […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Senator Bob Casey visits Huntingdon Co to highlight ARPA Funding

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped by a fire company in Huntingdon County to highlight the American Rescue Plan funding usage. Last Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Huntingdon County Commissioners unanimously approved $450,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for first responders. This funding would be divide among the county’s 24 fire and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election.    “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Congressman Glenn Thompson visits CVIM in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Volunteers in Medicine clinic is continuing to welcome public officials to tour their new facilities, this time getting a visit from Congressman Glenn Thompson. CVIM is currently constructing its expanded clinic that will be located at 2026 Sandy Drive. The expansion was made possible by $1,125,000 in federal […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect fraudulently buys $2,600 of toilets with credit card

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are investigating a credit card fraud case in which the suspect charged more than $2,600 of toilets. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect made the purchase on Dec. 30 from Bi-Lo Supply in Monroe Township. Total cost of the multiple toilets and other supplies they purchased was $2,657. Police continue to investigate.
SELINSGROVE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Jerry Sandusky files appeal in Centre County Court

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial. The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Dave Beyer announces candidacy for Cambria County District Judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Thursday, Attorney Dave Beyer announced his candidacy for District Judge in District 47-3-07, which includes Ebensburg, Carrolltown, Cambria Township, East Carrolltown Township and Blacklick Township. Beyer said he wants to be “A JUDGE FOR THE PEOPLE!” He has been an attorney for 25 years as well as a Hearing […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy