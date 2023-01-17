Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch turns Kingambit into a Beyblade
One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player encountered a hilarious glitch that essentially turned their Kingambit into a spinning Beyblade. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sold incredibly well, players have been frustrated at the state of the game’s performance and stability. Though some glitches players encounter can be incredibly frustrating,...
dexerto.com
Best Klefki Tera Raid build: How to solo Greninja with Stored Power
Unrivaled Greninja is in seven-star Tera Raids for a limited time, and this Klefki build will make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest challenge a breeze, thanks to Stored Power. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief retreading of gyms and...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player designs incredible ‘Banana Ana’ skin that Fortnite fans would love
Overwatch 2 has plenty of fantastic skins, but up until now, none of them are yet to be fruit themed. Meet Banana Ana, a fanmade skin for the healing sniper. Overwatch 2 has plenty of great skins, with the art team absolutely killing cosmetics each and every time. With skins being consistently released in the shop, as well as for events and battle passes, Overwatch is constantly being treated to fresh skins.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage event: Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, more
The Pokemon Go Cracking Voltage event has just been announced, bringing Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, and more to the mobile game. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event is set to end on January 23, and Niantic has already announced what is up its sleeve next. That is...
dexerto.com
GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release
Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
dexerto.com
FaZe Clan lose key player for BLAST Premier Spring Groups
FaZe’s CS:GO team will have to do without the services of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, it has been announced. The North American organization posted to Twitter that rain will miss the event to attend the birth of his child, adding that head coach Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström will not be standing behind the team in their first matches “due to a personal matter”.
dexerto.com
9 best visual novels to play on Switch & Steam in 2023
Visual novels feature what are arguably some of the most unique, engaging experiences in all of gaming, but which are the best ones to pick up and play? We’ve curated a list of nine of the best visual novels to play on Switch and Steam in 2023. Visual novels...
dexerto.com
tarik reveals he tried to team up with shroud for NA Valorant Challengers qualifiers
While streaming the NA Valorant Challengers Last Chance Qualifiers, Sentinels streamer and former CS:GO pro Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik revealed that he was supposed to compete in the tournament with a team comprised of Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. Streamers jumping in to...
dexerto.com
Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket
Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game. Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends new Date Night LTM explained: Start time, duos & more
Respawn Entertainment announced that a new Date Night LTM is coming to Apex Legends following the Celestial Sunrise Collection event. Apex Legends has announced a handful of new game modes coming with the Celestial Sunrise Collection event starting on January 24, 2023. Alongside the Collection Event fans can expect the...
dexerto.com
Nadeshot explains why Scump’s retirement timing is “bizarre”
Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, former CoD pro and 100 Thieves founder, has explained why he finds the timing of Seth ‘Scump’ Abner’s retirement “bizarre”, pointing to Warzone 2 issues as a key reason. The news that Scump was set to call time on his...
dexerto.com
Scump’s career in numbers: Prize earnings, titles won, stats over the years
On January 17, Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced that he was starting his retirement earlier than planned, hanging up the sticks with immediate effect. Here’s a summary, in numbers, of one of esports’ most successful careers. Scump has long been nicknamed ‘The King’...
dexerto.com
Blizzard outlines plans for Overwatch 2 PvE story, but there’s a big catch
Overwatch 2 Director Aaron Keller has teased more details about the much-coveted PvE mode, but Blizzard Entertainment has yet to iron out the specifics. Initially, the crew at Blizzard planned on deploying Overwatch 2’s story campaign alongside the standard multiplayer suite. By the summer of 2022, however, the developers...
dexerto.com
League of Legends devs are considering massive buffs to Kayle’s ultimate
While Kayle had a brief stint in the Season 12 meta, she’s been out of favor for a long time. League of Legends developers are considering a set of buffs to her ultimate ability that would make her an even greater late game powerhouse. Most champions in League of...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends reveals new Hardcore Royale mode just like CoD’s hardcore mode
Apex Legends has officially announced the Hardcore Royale mode that has been leaked for some time, a Call of Duty style ‘hardcore’ mode coming as an LTM in the Celestial Sunrise LTM. Respawn is always keen to shake up the established BR formula in new ways. Season 15,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players thrilled at the return of 1v1 Gulag matches
Warzone 2 players rejoiced as Activision decided to backtrack on its 2v2 Gulag concept and bring back the fan-favorite 1v1 format. On January 18, Activision delayed MW2 and WZ2 Season 2 until February 15. The decision disappointed community members, but the development team promised significant changes to the battle royale sequel. The delay announcement explicitly mentioned adjustments to looting, loadouts, and the Gulag.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 devs finally respond to broken Birdseye perk
Infinity Ward have finally responded to reports from Warzone 2 players that the Birdseye Ultimate perk is not functioning as intended, confirming they’re investigating and searching for a resolution. Warzone 2, in contrast to its predecessor battle royale, has incorporated Modern Warfare 2’s unique perk system. As a...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert uncovers “weird” Armor issue making you take more damage
Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber TrueGameData has uncovered armor issues in the battle royale, causing players with armor to actually take more damage from enemies. Despite the initial hype and anticipation that surround Warzone 2, much of it has dissipated in the months since launch. Reports suggest the player count...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal slams “incompetent” Apex Legends devs after ‘UI images’ bug ruins game
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn as “incompetent” after Apex Legends’ infamous ‘UI images ran out of room’ error ruined a match mid-gunfight. Bugs and glitches have regularly affected Apex Legends players since its February 2019 launch. However, most have been...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert “brilliantly” trolls players with proximity mines
Never trust the words of an enemy. Warzone 2 TikToker made that adage a reality with the help of proximity mines. Proximity chat revolutionized Warzone 2 content creation. The new feature allows players to communicate with enemies, opening up new avenues of creative expression. For example, a group of players used proximity chat to orchestrate a flash dance, and another role played as an Uber driver.
Comments / 0