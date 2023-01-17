The United States has become polarized on issues surrounding gun control and the 2nd Amendment. For proponents of gun rights, having ready access to firearms is important for personal self-defense. Most gun control advocates voice concern over mass school shootings, irresponsible gun ownership as well as background check loopholes…ultimately to reduce gun violence. In the wake of an unattended toddler found wandering the hallways of his apartment complex toying with a loaded handgun there has been an increase in calls for action. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney to speak a gun control advocate. Jerry King is the Board Chairman for Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence. Jerry retired from the Indiana Public Health Association in 2018 where he had been Executive Director for over 20 years. His prior experience was in hospital community relations and in inner-city neighborhood leadership development and organizing.

19 HOURS AGO