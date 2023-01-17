ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?

A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
Missouri Cities In the Top 50 For Folks Working Night Jobs

In towns and cities big and small across Missouri, if there's manufacturing, there's at least one employer who's running a second and or a third shift. In many cases, multiple employers I'd expect. So what three major Missouri cities are in the top 50 cities for folks who are working at night?
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?

If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
nomadlawyer.org

Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri

Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
St. Joseph Post

Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri

Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
gladstonedispatch.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX 2

Netflix show interviews Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
