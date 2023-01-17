Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco
A man received major injuries after being shot near Cormack Park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19. According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue.
Taft Midway Driller
Man arrested on weapons charges after schools placed on lockdown
A man carrying a pellet rifle triggered brief lockdowns for several schools Wednesday before he was arrested on misdemeanor weapons charges. The man, identified by Taft Police as Eduardo Rojascastellanos, 25, was spotted on Wildcat Way about 12:10 p.m. and arrested a few minutes later on the 800 block of Sixth Street.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving Bakersfield police during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died, three people were injured — including two Bakersfield police officers — following a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The crash killed a driver in the area of South Vineland and Muller roads. Two officers were injured a woman suffered […]
MISSING: Johnnie O'Neal, 82
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing senior.
Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Man dies after crashing into tree on California Ave in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed after colliding with a tree Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The coroner’s office later identified the man who died as Marcus Allen Munoz, 29, of Bakersfield. Munoz was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two schools briefly placed on lockdown
Taft Union High School and Roosevelt School were briefly placed on lockdown at midday Wednesday after Taft Police received a report of a man with a rifle in the area. Taft Union High School reported that a suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown was soon lifted and schools are...
Santa Barbara men arrested in connection with shooting of 'innocent bystander'
Multiple arrests were made Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Santa Barbara area late last year.
1 woman dead, 1 injured after car strikes multiple trees in orchard
A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a crash in Rosedale shortly before midnight on Thurs, Jan 19.
CDCR apprehends man who 'walked out' of Male Community Reentry Program
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) was searching for a man escaped from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Fri, jan 20.
Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
CHP investigates fatal crash involving Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At around 2 a.m., Bakersfield police officers chased a stolen car speeding down Weedpatch Highway. According to police, the driver was 21-year-old Michael Stephens. Stephens then crashed the car and was taken into custody, police said. After the chase ended, dispatchers received a call about a separate crash involving a Bakersfield […]
1 dead, 3 injured following officer-involved crash in Southeast Bakersfield
A multiple vehicle crash involving a Bakersfield Police officer has led to major injuries in southeast Bakersfield.
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of police officers in southwest Bakersfield standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police officers during an hourslong standoff in southwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday to 17 felonies and was ordered held without bail. Ricardo Firo, 59, appeared in court wearing paper clothing, an indication he’s on suicide watch. He’s charged with three counts each of attempted […]
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Central Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, one man is dead after a crash in Central Bakersfield Wednesday evening.
Kern County Sheriff's Office searches for man involved in Lake Isabella murder
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a shooting that left one dead in Lake Isabella. Shanendoha Jackson is wanted in connection to the death of Daniel Robert Gregory.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed in crash identified by coroner
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
California Highway Patrol to hold 'Age Well, Drive Smart' course for seniors
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold a free driver's education course aimed at senior drivers 65 years and older.
