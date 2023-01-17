ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Man arrested on weapons charges after schools placed on lockdown

A man carrying a pellet rifle triggered brief lockdowns for several schools Wednesday before he was arrested on misdemeanor weapons charges. The man, identified by Taft Police as Eduardo Rojascastellanos, 25, was spotted on Wildcat Way about 12:10 p.m. and arrested a few minutes later on the 800 block of Sixth Street.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two schools briefly placed on lockdown

Taft Union High School and Roosevelt School were briefly placed on lockdown at midday Wednesday after Taft Police received a report of a man with a rifle in the area. Taft Union High School reported that a suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown was soon lifted and schools are...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigates fatal crash involving Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At around 2 a.m., Bakersfield police officers chased a stolen car speeding down Weedpatch Highway. According to police, the driver was 21-year-old Michael Stephens. Stephens then crashed the car and was taken into custody, police said. After the chase ended, dispatchers received a call about a separate crash involving a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in crash identified by coroner

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home

Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
SHAFTER, CA

