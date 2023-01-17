Having budget issues? Maybe you need a financial therapist. Which is a thing, and possibly (depending on your finances) as important as any type of therapist in your life. “Financial therapy is a new and developing field of research,” says Dr. Megan Ford, a certified family therapist who has a Ph.D. in financial planning and served as the President of the Board of Directions for the Financial Therapy Association. “It’s been around 10 years but really flying under the radar. We see more and more people coming to terms with the emotional side of money. Compound that with all the financial stress that people are experiencing now, and it’s becoming more common in the vernacular.”

53 MINUTES AGO