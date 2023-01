SDSU President Adela de la Torre announced the new task force, which will be chaired by Monica Casper, a nationally recognized expert in gender, sexuality, health and trauma. De la Torre has appointed College of Arts & Letters dean Monica J. Casper to chair the Blue Ribbon Task Force. Casper has also been appointed Special Assistant to the President on Gender-Based Violence. Both roles become effective Feb. 13.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO