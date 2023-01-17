ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
pethelpful.com

Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best

The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh. Take for example this clip from TikTok...
pethelpful.com

Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Crunches While Enjoying a Meal Are So Captivating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Is there anything a puppy does that isn’t downright adorable? Even though training can sometimes be a pain in the neck, we could never stay mad at a puppy because they’re so cute. Their cuteness makes up for all the trouble they may cause during training.
Upworthy

Fourth-grader writes heartwarming letter to neighbors asking them if he can take their cute dog for walks

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs are considered man's best friend which would make puppies, a little boy's best friend. This is especially true in the case of a fourth-grader named Troy and a puppy named Arthur. An adorable letter written by Troy to Arthur's humans has been making the rounds on the internet and melting hearts. The handwritten letter was a polite request from Troy seeking to dog-sit Arthur sometime in the future when there was no longer a pandemic.
UTAH STATE
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
pethelpful.com

Sassy Cockatoo Flat-Out Calls Mom a 'Psycho Karen'

Having a talking bird for a pet can be tons of fun, but it can also backfire in the most hilarious ways. Just take a look at this viral video from @pennythecockatoo, one very sassy bird. While having an innocent conversation with her mom, Penny just can't help but speak her mind!
pethelpful.com

Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching

A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!

Comments / 0

Community Policy